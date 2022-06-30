'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe

By Tim Dodd

The Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Tom Tugendhat has told LBC it's not government policy to "send kit and personnel" to Taiwan, after the Foreign Secretary was left struggling for a response when questioned over the UK's support to the country.

In an interview with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast today, Liz Truss was "less than conclusive" with her answer over support for the nation.

Nick asked the Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling Tom Tugendhat: "Is it sanctioned government policy to send kit and personnel to Taiwan?"

"Well it isn't at the moment, and it would be a very interesting change in government policy that would demand a massive increase in not just military capability, but actually also naval capability," he replied.

"Of course Taiwan is a long, long way away from us... but our support for Taiwan is mostly through economic means, and through our partnership with countries like Japan, the United States and others in the regions who see Taiwan, of course, as part of the island chain that defends them."

Nick replied: "You were able to answer that fairly swiftly and cogently, why could the Foreign Secretary not manage that Mr Tugendhat?"

"I'm afraid you'll have to ask the Foreign Secretary," he said.

