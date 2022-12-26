Rachel Johnson: Harry and Meghan aren't controlling their story, they're selling it!

By Hannah Holland

In Nick Ferrari’s Christmas Special, Rachel Johnson called out Meghan and Harry for accusing the press of "pedalling trash for cash", asking "what is different about what they're doing?"

Nick Ferrari spoke with fellow presenter Rachel Johnson and royal commentator, Peter Hunt about the impact of Harry and Meghan's controversial six-part Netflix documentary series.

“I think that actually the institution has lost something and I think the institution can’t see that it’s lost something”, Mr Hunt commented, adding that the reason behind this is that the media have placed ‘all the blame’ on the Sussexes whilst acting like ‘Charles and William are beyond reproach’.

Rachel then interjected, claiming that she doesn’t believe ‘enough emphasis’ has been placed on the Sussexes motives, highlighting their $100 million Netflix deal and Harry's $20 million advance for his upcoming memoir, Spare.

She said: “The Sussexes have accused the media of pedalling trash for cash… what is different about what they’re doing?”

She continued: "They are exchanging their content, royal content, for huge amounts of money and I don’t think that’s going to be easily or quickly forgiven or forgotten."

“The key word they would say I suppose is control isn’t it”, Mr Hunt replied, before adding: “They are controlling what they present to the world.”

Rachel Johnson responded: “They’re not controlling it, they’re selling it!”

