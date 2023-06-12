'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'

12 June 2023, 09:58

Caller highlights the 'embarrassment’ that Boris Johnson has inflicted upon the Conservative Party

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

This caller tells Nick Ferrari about the humiliating influence that Boris Johnson has had on the Conservative Party.

Nick Ferrari at Breakfast spoke to Chris from Richmond after Boris Johnson quit his seat as Tory MP in a furious resignation letter on Friday night.

The ex-Prime Minister made a worrying threat to Rishi Sunak as he hinted his departure from politics will only be temporary.

Chris told Nick: "In the last 12 months since he left office, he has voted three out of 190 times.

"He's not doing his job. If a teacher didn't turn up to staff meetings week after week, or parents' evenings, they would be fired.

"But the constituents of Uxbridge have been let down...I mean it is embarrassing that they actually think people take them seriously."

READ MORE: The end for Boris? Johnson quits with departing swipe at Sunak as former PM hints at comeback

His letter came off the back of the ongoing inquiry into Partygate, and whether he knowingly misled Parliament when he said his staff did not break lockdown rules in their booze-filled lockdown parties.

His resignation followed the findings of the Privileges Committee into inquiry, with Johnson labelling chair Harriet Harman “biased”.

Nick asked Chris: "Do you see a shred of unity in the Conservatives at the moment?"

Dismissing the idea, Chris replied: "I just think it's over for the Tories, the other thing I would say is why on earth do we have to pay for the guy's legal defence?

"A quarter of a million pounds, he claims he has a 'kangaroo court' and he's had the best King's Council in the country...seriously Nick!"

READ MORE: Boris Johnson quits as MP and claims 'kangaroo court' privileges committee tried to 'drive him out'

