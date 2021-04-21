'How racist is the US?'- Nick Ferrari questions a former British Ambassador

By EJ Ward

Nick Ferrari puts ex-ambassador to the US Lord Kim Darroch on the spot after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of George Floyd’s murder.

Lord Darroch told LBC to stamp out racism in the US police there needed to be a "root and branch" reform.

He told Nick this would mean addressing attitudes thought the US policing services.

The conversation comes after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the black man's neck.

George Floyd: Former officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder

Calling for more accountability Lord Darroch warned it was a "huge task" that could "take a long time to be tackled."

Nick questioned the former ambassador asking "how racist is the United States?"

Pointing out there had been "huge changes" in the United States over decades, the former ambassador said the country was "nothing like the place that it was in the 60s or 70s."

Acknowledging there "are still deep, deep racial divisions," the peer said the African American community "feel they are not treated fairly."

For the latest reaction to the Derek Chauvin verdict listen live on Global Player

Read more: Jurors shown video of George Floyd gasping for breath during trial

"A lot of progress has been made but there is still much to be done."

President Joe Biden said Chauvin's conviction "can be a giant step forward" for the nation against systemic racism, while Vice President Kamala Harris said: "This is a day of justice."

Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Read more: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck 'totally unnecessary', officer tells court

Read more: George Floyd died from lack of oxygen after being pinned down, expert tells Chauvin trial