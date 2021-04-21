'How racist is the US?'- Nick Ferrari questions a former British Ambassador

21 April 2021, 10:32 | Updated: 21 April 2021, 10:35

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Nick Ferrari puts ex-ambassador to the US Lord Kim Darroch on the spot after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of George Floyd’s murder.

Lord Darroch told LBC to stamp out racism in the US police there needed to be a "root and branch" reform.

He told Nick this would mean addressing attitudes thought the US policing services.

The conversation comes after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the black man's neck.

George Floyd: Former officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder

Calling for more accountability Lord Darroch warned it was a "huge task" that could "take a long time to be tackled."

Nick questioned the former ambassador asking "how racist is the United States?"

Pointing out there had been "huge changes" in the United States over decades, the former ambassador said the country was "nothing like the place that it was in the 60s or 70s."

Acknowledging there "are still deep, deep racial divisions," the peer said the African American community "feel they are not treated fairly."

For the latest reaction to the Derek Chauvin verdict listen live on Global Player

Read more: Jurors shown video of George Floyd gasping for breath during trial

"A lot of progress has been made but there is still much to be done."

President Joe Biden said Chauvin's conviction "can be a giant step forward" for the nation against systemic racism, while Vice President Kamala Harris said: "This is a day of justice."

Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Read more: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck 'totally unnecessary', officer tells court

Read more: George Floyd died from lack of oxygen after being pinned down, expert tells Chauvin trial

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The former police officer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'How many times has Derek Chauvin done this when there was no video?'
The former FA Chair hit out at the plans

European Super League: Former FA Chairman calls for 'better football regulation'
This caller was fuming over the plans

Caller 'spitting feathers' over litter-cam plans branding scheme 'swipe at motorists'
Nick Ferrari questioned the Education Secretary

'Mr Williamson, be honest, have you ever been thrown out of a pub?'
The Education Secretary hit out at the football plans

Gavin Williamson brands European Super League plans 'quite simply wrong'
Harry Redknapp was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

European Super League is about 'money not fans' Harry Redknapp tells LBC

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch again

6 days ago

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

7 days ago

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

8 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

European Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has said that the league can longer go ahead after all six Premier League clubs withdrew

European Super League founder says it 'cannot go on' after England's 'big six' pull out
Boris Johnson personally promised Sir James Dyson he would "fix" an issue over the tax status of his employees

Boris Johnson 'text Sir James Dyson saying he would 'fix' tax issue'
Police showed bodycam footage at a news conference of an officer shooting the girl

Ohio Police fatally shoot black teenage girl minutes before Floyd verdict announced
Liverpool's US owner John W Henry has apologised to fans and players for the European Super League

Liverpool's US owner apologises for 'disruption I caused' over European Super League
The Queen will mark her 95th birthday privately following the death of her "beloved" husband the Duke of Edinburgh

Queen marks 95th birthday after death of Prince Philip

Boris Johnson has joined fans in being opposed to the European Super League

European Super League: PM hails withdrawal of England clubs as plans hang in the balance
Regular exercise cuts the risk of dying from infectious diseases such as Covid-19 by more than a third

Exercise can cut Covid death risk by more than a third, study suggests
President Joe Biden said the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd "can be a giant step forward"

President Biden: Floyd verdict marks 'moment of change' but 'it's not enough'
Derek Chauvin trial: 'Today justice has been served'

Derek Chauvin trial: 'Today justice has been served'

European Super League 'is done', says sports lawyer, as clubs withdraw

European Super League 'is done', says sports lawyer, as clubs withdraw