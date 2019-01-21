"I Didn't Vote For Brexit For You To Be Treated So Disgracefully"

Nick Ferrari told this EU citizen that the government's treatment of him is completely at odds with his vote for Brexit.

Today marks the day that the millions of EU citizens can start applying for settled status in the UK as the post-Brexit registration system opens nationwide.

Gianluca called in to argue that it is unfair that he is being forced to pay a registration fee just to stay in the UK when he has done nothing wrong.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "I've been living in England for 10 years, I've bought a house, I'm paying taxes, I'm studying here, I'm a teacher in a secondary school, I've got two kids. I barely manage to get to the end of the month.

"Between the four of us, we need to pay £200.

"How do I pay my MOT? My road tax? It is impossible."

Nick was upset by the call, responding: "It's shameful.

"I narrowly voted for Brexit and I didn't vote Brexit so that people like you would be treated in this fashion. I think it's bloody disgraceful. Absolutely wrong."

