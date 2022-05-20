'I don't like Clive!': Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

By Seán Hickey

Nick Ferrari couldn't believe his ears when he found out excluding a colleague from work drinks could be considered bullying.

A casino cashier won a whopping £75,000 at an employment tribunal after her colleagues at Westfield Aspers went for work drinks without inviting her.

Reacting to the bizarre ruling, employment lawyer Gillian Howard joined Nick Ferrari.

"Let's say this woman had not raised a complaint," Nick put to the expert. "Is it an offence to not invite someone to a works drink?"

"It might be an internal disciplinary offence", Ms Howard declared. Nick couldn't believe his ears.

The employment law specialist explained that such a move "could be considered as bullying."

"I don't like Clive! Why have I got to take him?! He's a pain in the rear!" Nick snapped back.

"I don't want to talk to him! He's boring!"

Ms Howard went on "Excluding one colleague because you don't like them could be an act of bullying under your employer's rules."

Nick pointed out the flaws of the rule yet again, insisting that he may not want to speak to his hypothetical colleague Clive because "he's boring."

"You do have to be sensitive," Ms Howard concluded.