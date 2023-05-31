'It was common room politics': Caller expresses frustration with the lack of maturity amongst trans activists

By Madeleine Wilson

This caller spoke to Nick Ferrari about their visit to Oxford where they documented the trans right's protest at Kathleen Stock's Oxford Union talk.

During the conversation with Nick Ferrari, caller Paul shared his experience of attending Oxford University to document the transgender protest.

Paul said to Nick that the students protesting were "young ladies" and "under 25", however those queuing up for Kathleen Stock's Oxford Union talk were also students but "male" and "over 25".

The call comes after a trans activist glued themselves to the floor of the Oxford Union as a talk by gender-critical feminist Kathleen Stock was interrupted by protesters.

Two protesters emerged from the audience waving rainbow flags and throwing leaflets before they were drowned out by shouting from the crowd and pulled out by security.

Nick asked: "What do you take from that?"

Paul quickly replied: "Maturity...Maturity of those going to Kathleen Stock and the immaturity of the protesters.

"It was a very common room politics."

This week, Kathleen Stock told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast about her frustration with transgender people being protected under the "same umbrella" as the biological sex.

Nick went on to say: "A lot of commentators are saying it's a victory for free speech, I think when some of the chants are 'we're not open for debate', Paul, to me that tells me a lot of where those folk are.

"They just won't engage or listen."

