'It was common room politics': Caller expresses frustration with the lack of maturity amongst trans activists

31 May 2023, 09:37

The Oxford protestors were 'immature' says caller who saw the demonstration first-hand

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

This caller spoke to Nick Ferrari about their visit to Oxford where they documented the trans right's protest at Kathleen Stock's Oxford Union talk.

During the conversation with Nick Ferrari, caller Paul shared his experience of attending Oxford University to document the transgender protest.

Paul said to Nick that the students protesting were "young ladies" and "under 25", however those queuing up for Kathleen Stock's Oxford Union talk were also students but "male" and "over 25".

The call comes after a trans activist glued themselves to the floor of the Oxford Union as a talk by gender-critical feminist Kathleen Stock was interrupted by protesters.

Two protesters emerged from the audience waving rainbow flags and throwing leaflets before they were drowned out by shouting from the crowd and pulled out by security.

Nick asked: "What do you take from that?"

Paul quickly replied: "Maturity...Maturity of those going to Kathleen Stock and the immaturity of the protesters.

"It was a very common room politics."

READ MORE: Trans activists interrupt controversial Kathleen Stock talk as one person 'glues themselves to floor'

This week, Kathleen Stock told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast about her frustration with transgender people being protected under the "same umbrella" as the biological sex.

Nick went on to say: "A lot of commentators are saying it's a victory for free speech, I think when some of the chants are 'we're not open for debate', Paul, to me that tells me a lot of where those folk are.

"They just won't engage or listen."

READ MORE: 'Humans cannot change their sex': Philosopher Kathleen Stock advocates female-only spaces for women's protection

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Ferrari wore the spit hood in 2018

Dementia-suffering woman, 91, 'handcuffed, hooded and strapped down by Met police'

Nick Ferrari

'Humans cannot change their sex': Philosopher Kathleen Stock advocates female-only spaces for women's protection

A furious Nick Ferrari rebuked the protester

'Oh give me a break!': A furious Nick Ferrari rebukes 'deluded' eco-activist after Chelsea Flower show stunt

'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans

David Cameron says critics of the government's policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda must provide a better alternative as he stressed importance of crushing people-smuggling gangs.

Sending migrants to Rwanda 'best available option' to crush people-smuggling gangs, David Cameron says

David Cameron has described new dementia drugs a breakthrough.

‘We haven’t made enough effort to tackle this world of darkness’: David Cameron on accelerating Alzheimer's treatment

Sir Ed Davey speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Tuesday

Women 'quite clearly' can have a penis, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey tells LBC

'People in power don't act with integrity': Ed Davey denounces Suella Braverman amid speeding row

'People in power don't act with integrity': Ed Davey denounces Suella Braverman over speeding row

Lisa Nandy and Nick Ferrari

'It's a source of embarrassment': Nick Ferrari challenges Labour's Lisa Nandy on Rachel Reeves' luxury flight

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'

Rishi Sunak

'It's a terrible idea': Higher education think tank director condemns PM's plans to restrict foreign students

Sir Keir Starmer called for the claims to be investigated 'immediately'

'I had points years ago,' Sir Keir says as he calls for Home Secretary speeding claims to be investigated 'immediately'

Some 250 trees are set to be chopped down across the city

St Albans council accused of 'chainsaw massacre' as residents uncover plan to chop down 250 trees

Nick Ferrari

'The man pled guilty!': Ex-prison governer blasts Humza Yousaf's silence on predator's gender controversy

Harry and Meghan New York

Nick Ferrari caller wishes to 'erase' Meghan and Harry and their 'attention-seeking methods from our lives'

Caller opens up to Nick about burnout

‘If the world wants to beat me, fine’: Caller opens up to Nick Ferrari about burnout after two family tragedies

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick and caller on Iraq war

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police
Russian pilot was "stupid" and "inept" says former RAF Officer John Nichols

Russian pilot that hit US drone was 'stupid' and 'inept' says former RAF officer

Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told
Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says

12 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/05 | Watch Again

13 days ago

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

14 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Insiders said Holly, 42, had no intention of quitting after Phillip Schofield, 61, lied over his affair with a younger man.

Holly Willoughby 'plans to return to This Morning next week' in defiant move amid Phillip Schofield controversy
People are being urged to make use of their energy support vouchers before the deadline

People urged to cash in unused energy bill support vouchers worth £400

National Trust must 'embrace a wider range of viewpoints' chairman says amid accusations of charity's 'woke agenda'

National Trust must 'embrace a wider range of viewpoints' chairman says amid accusations of charity's 'woke agenda'
Eco activists blocking up the A4 on Wednesday morning

Eco-activists block main route into west London 'causing mile-long tailbacks' and rush hour misery for commuters
Prof Stock's protest was disrupted by protesters

Trans rights protesters disrupting Kathleen Stock debate in Oxford offered 'welfare rooms' for 'quiet escape'
Home Office and Border Force staff could go on strike over the government’s Rwanda plan

Tory fury as civil servants threaten strike as they ‘fear being forced to break the law’ over Rwanda policy
US court to hear challenge over Duke of Sussex's visa following drug revelations

Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures
Damage could be seen on local buildings in the Russian capital following the suspected strike.

Russia blames US for 'encouraging Ukrainian drone strikes', as Washington and Kyiv deny involvement in Moscow attacks
The North Korean rocket launch failed

North Korean spy satellite launch fails as South Koreans woken by air raid siren and told to evacuate in 'false alarm'
Cross Question with Ali Miraj

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 30/05 | Watch Again