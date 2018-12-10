Jacob Rees-Mogg's Top 3 Picks For Prime Minister

10 December 2018, 10:15

Jacob Rees-Mogg names his top 3 choices for the Tory leadership if Theresa May loses her position as Prime Minister.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on Ring Rees-Mogg, the Conservative backbencher said that despite being a "hugely impressive" and "very capable" Minister, Sajid Javid could not become Prime Minister at present.

"I don't think you can have a remainer leading us to Brexit," Mr Rees-Mogg said.

"You need somebody who actually believes in it, not least because compromises will have to be made, and if a Leaver comes forward with compromises we may accept them in a way we don't from a Remainer."

David Davis, Boris Johnson, and Dominic Raab are named as Jacob Rees-Mogg's top 3 choices for Prime Minister
David Davis, Boris Johnson, and Dominic Raab are named as Jacob Rees-Mogg's top 3 choices for Prime Minister. Picture: PA

As he ruled himself out of the question, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "In my view, the 3 front runners currently are David Davis, Dominic Raab, and Boris Johnson."

But he warned that if a leadership challenge was positioned post-Brexit that it'd be "all change".

- Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The European Union

