Cladding Crisis: 'Big step forward in removing dangerous materials from tall buildings,' Jenrick says

By EJ Ward

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick tells LBC he is confident significant progress has been made in resolving the Cladding Crisis.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has told LBC that "big steps forward" have been made in removing dangerous cladding from tall buildings amid a cladding crisis for thousands of homeowners.

As LBC reported last week £12 million is being spent every month in London on fire wardens patrolling buildings with fire safety issues like dangerous cladding.

Mr Jenrick was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari after the Government has announced a ' £30m fund to help end the scandal of excessive waking watch costs'.

The Housing Secretary said he believed the Government has "made a big step forward in removing dangerous materials off tall buildings."

He told LBC when it comes to highrise buildings "I like to think ACM, the most dangerous material has been removed in its entirety."

Adding he believed "significant progress" was being made in removing other dangerous materials "so that people can sleep safer in their beds."

He also said he thought the Government had made "significant progress" in tackling the issue of EWS1 forms, which LBC has been investigating.

