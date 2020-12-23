Cladding Crisis: 'Big step forward in removing dangerous materials from tall buildings,' Jenrick says

23 December 2020, 08:27

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick tells LBC he is confident significant progress has been made in resolving the Cladding Crisis.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has told LBC that "big steps forward" have been made in removing dangerous cladding from tall buildings amid a cladding crisis for thousands of homeowners.

As LBC reported last week £12 million is being spent every month in London on fire wardens patrolling buildings with fire safety issues like dangerous cladding.

Mr Jenrick was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari after the Government has announced a ' £30m fund to help end the scandal of excessive waking watch costs'.

The Housing Secretary said he believed the Government has "made a big step forward in removing dangerous materials off tall buildings."

He told LBC when it comes to highrise buildings "I like to think ACM, the most dangerous material has been removed in its entirety."

Adding he believed "significant progress" was being made in removing other dangerous materials "so that people can sleep safer in their beds."

He also said he thought the Government had made "significant progress" in tackling the issue of EWS1 forms, which LBC has been investigating.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Labour has said Boris should 'just get on with it' if Tier 4 restrictions are needed

PM needs to 'get on with it' if Tier 4 is required in more of England
The peer was speaking to LBC

Lord Blunkett: It's defeat if schools aren't open by February
The Sage member said retired teachers should be brought back

Sage member calls for retired teachers to be 'brought back'

The charity reported a 'huge increase' in domestic abuse during lockdown

Charity sees 'huge increase' in domestic violence during lockdown
The Home Secretary said schools will be returning after Christmas

Priti Patel: 'No doubt' schools will be returning in January

The Sage expert explained about the new Covid-19 strain

Sage expert sets out details of the new coronavirus variant

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'I'm the ninth staff member to get Covid in December,' says primary school teacher

'I'm the ninth staff member to have Covid in December,' says primary school teacher

12 hours ago

Liz Truss Iain Dale

Liz Truss defends her dismissal of 'fashionable' topics in equality debate

5 days ago

'PM must stop fearing being called the Grinch who stole Christmas'

'PM must stop fearing being called the Grinch who stole Christmas'

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lorry drivers have been involved in scuffles with police

Lorry drivers clash with police in Dover as French border reopens
Robert Jenrick said he hoped the backlog would be cleared 'in a couple of days'

Housing Secretary tells LBC Kent lorry jam will be cleared 'in a couple of days'
French police were attending the scene

Suspect found dead after three police officers killed in France
Donald Trump has suggested he may not sign the bipartisan 900 billion dollar pandemic relief package

Donald Trump suggests he won't sign 'waseful' coronavirus relief package
More areas could be placed under Tier 4 restrictions from Boxing Day

More areas in England could face Tier 4 restrictions from Boxing Day
People queue at a COVID-19 testing centre at the Towngate Theatre in Basildon

Rapid Covid-19 tests to be rolled out to 17 more areas in England
File photo: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives to give an update on Covid restrictions in the Scottish Parliament

Nicola Sturgeon apologises after taking face mask off at funeral wake
Sir Keir Starmer has said his party would back the Government if scientists call for tougher Covid regulations

Starmer says Government must not delay should SAGE recommend further action on Covid
Britain's chief negotiator David Frost leaves the UK ambassadors residence in Brussels on Sunday

Negotiators making 'final push' to reach post-Brexit trade deal
The new Covid variant has spread across the UK despite Tier 4 restrictions.

New Covid strain: Where is the new variant in the UK and where did it come from?