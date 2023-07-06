'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

6 July 2023, 13:13

Nick Ferrari brands Just Stop Oil's disruptive actions at sports events 'inherently selfish'

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

After two Wimbledon matches were halted by Just Stop Oil protesters throwing orange confetti over the court, Nick Ferrari condemned their methods of activism.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, a spokesperson for the group, Fiona Atkinson, said: "This is not about us wanting attention."

"Oh no stop it, please, please please, no!", Nick cut in. "People running around throwing orange confetti on a court, please don't say that's not about gaining attention...don't treat my listeners with such contempt."

"That's what it takes Nick", Ms Atkinson replied, adding, "What we want to do is get a discussion on here about climate breakdown. We do not want to talk about our tactics".

READ MORE: Suella Braverman vows crackdown on 'selfish' Just Stop Oil after Wimbledon stunt - as British No1 speaks out

"Why should you dictate the terms of the conversation?" Nick asked.

"Because the problem is the media doesn't cover what needs to be covered", his guest answered. "You cover what's interesting - you don't cover what's important...the fact that our government is intent on opening new oil gas and coal fields."

Nick Ferrari debates Just Stop Oil protests with spokesperson

The Just Stop Oil spokesperson then accused Nick of dismissing her points on the climate issue.

"Yes I have dismissed this because of the actions that you take that are inherently selfish, extraordinary, that you think you have the right to disrupt an afternoon's tennis, as you tried to disrupt a morning's cricket, as you disrupted games of snooker", Nick swiftly retorted.

"it's unbelievably selfish", he reiterated. "I really hope if I was to just stop covering Just Stop Oil and you went away, I would celebrate. It would be a marvellous day because I find your tactics - not you personally - depressingly dreary, middle class and out of touch."

After some more back and forth about what should be covered in the media on climate change, Nick said: "Don't tell me how to edit a show, thank you."

"I've had enough lectures now, thank you, goodbye", he added.

