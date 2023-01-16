Exclusive

Sir Keir Starmer defends his view that 16 is too young to change legal gender

By Grace Parsons

In a live phone-in on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Sir Keir Starmer defends his stance that 16 is too young to change legal gender.

During the regular Call Keir segment on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Sir Keir Starmer was asked about the reasoning behind his view that 16 is too young to be able to change legal gender.

The Labour leader resonded: "I approach this on the basis that I think the British public are pretty respectful and pretty tolerant, they know there has to be a balance.

"I approach it on the basis that for 99/9% of women it is all about biology, sex-based rights matter and we must preserve all those wins that we've had for women over many years, including safe spaces for women."

Sir Keir went on to say: "But I readily accept that there are a small number of people who do not identify with the gender into which they're born and they are often amongst the most abused in our society and they should be respected. There should be a process, as there is under the law, for them to be recognised in the gender they identify with."

The Labour leader confirmed: "I'm afraid I do think that 16 is too young for that process...I would go for 18, the age of adulthood in most cases. I'm also worried about the impact on equality laws, that's why various amendments were put down to the legislations in Scotland."

"On this whole issue of trans rights, I think the government is looking to divide people rather than bring people together," he claimed.

When asked by Nick whether he'd support the government's potential move to block the gender reform Sir Keir said: "No, I want to see exactly what they've said.

"Number 10 is treading very, very carefully...it would be the first time that a provision passed in Scotland would ever be blocked...I will wait and see what they do...I do not want this to be another political football."

