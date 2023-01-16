Exclusive

Sir Keir Starmer defends his view that 16 is too young to change legal gender

16 January 2023, 10:20 | Updated: 16 January 2023, 10:46

By Grace Parsons

In a live phone-in on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Sir Keir Starmer defends his stance that 16 is too young to change legal gender.

During the regular Call Keir segment on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Sir Keir Starmer was asked about the reasoning behind his view that 16 is too young to be able to change legal gender.

The Labour leader resonded: "I approach this on the basis that I think the British public are pretty respectful and pretty tolerant, they know there has to be a balance.

"I approach it on the basis that for 99/9% of women it is all about biology, sex-based rights matter and we must preserve all those wins that we've had for women over many years, including safe spaces for women."

Sir Keir went on to say: "But I readily accept that there are a small number of people who do not identify with the gender into which they're born and they are often amongst the most abused in our society and they should be respected. There should be a process, as there is under the law, for them to be recognised in the gender they identify with."

READ MORE: James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

The Labour leader confirmed: "I'm afraid I do think that 16 is too young for that process...I would go for 18, the age of adulthood in most cases. I'm also worried about the impact on equality laws, that's why various amendments were put down to the legislations in Scotland."

"On this whole issue of trans rights, I think the government is looking to divide people rather than bring people together," he claimed.

When asked by Nick whether he'd support the government's potential move to block the gender reform Sir Keir said: "No, I want to see exactly what they've said.

"Number 10 is treading very, very carefully...it would be the first time that a provision passed in Scotland would ever be blocked...I will wait and see what they do...I do not want this to be another political football."

READ MORE: LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

nick ferrari

Everyone has the right to protest despite holding up 'mythical' ambulances, caller argues

Brits go to A&E when bored

For some Brits, going to the hospital is 'something to do' claims LBC caller

Nick Ferrari

Sadiq Khan is a 'total disaster', Political columnist slams London Mayor over Brexit stance

NHS cried wolf

NHS 'crisis' is just another 'boy who cried wolf', LBC caller says

Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics in decades’ following partygate revelations

Caller brands Boris Johnson ‘biggest skidmark on underpants of British politics' following partygate revelations

Maternity care

Nick Ferrari slams PM for refusal to recognise NHS in 'crisis' after report of inadequate maternity care

Lord Pickles was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Lord Pickles brands Andrew Bridgen's comments 'beyond the pale' which 'trivialise' the Holocaust

ONS

Health Sec Steve Barclay refuses to accept damming ONS report claiming 1,000 excess NHS deaths

A caller shared her experience of being attacked by a dog

‘I could see the inside of my leg’: Caller shares terrifying story of being ‘dragged around’ in horrific dog attack

Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps claims he's been living in Mick Lynch's head 'rent-free' amid ongoing rail strikes

The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Grant Shapps defends 'difficult decision' to 'scale back' energy support for businesses

‘We can’t treat everyone exactly how they want to be treated’: Caller justifies private healthcare

'We can’t treat everyone exactly how they want to be treated': Caller justifies private healthcare

Prince Harry in his military uniform

Prince Harry’s revelations remind caller of ‘painful and distressing destruction of my family’

'At what point does political negligence become criminal?': Carol Vorderman criticises Rishi Suank

Carol Vorderman slams Rishi Suank after 'maths until 18' plan

Rachel Reeves wealth tax

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves reveals she doesn't 'have any plans to introduce wealth taxes'

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari 24/11/22

'I would have them down for manslaughter!': Caller slams govt 'non action' on climate crisis
Nick Ferrari RMT Strikes

Nick Ferrari clashes with lifelong Tory voter over his surprise support for RMT strikes

Caller slams RMT strike

'There isn't the money and they're asking for too much!': Caller slams striking RMT staff

Railway strikers are ‘holding the country to ransom’ says Nick Ferrari caller

Railway strikers are ‘holding the country to ransom’ raging caller tells Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari 22/11/22

Caller slams Brits World Cup reaction: 'It's embarrassing, the bigotry being thrown at Qatar!'
Julian Metcalfe was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Itsu founder's stark warning on future of eating out unless migrants are given working visas

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale: I don't believe the NHS has been defunded

Iain Dale: I don't believe that the health service has been defunded

3 days ago

Cross Question 11/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/01 | Watch Again

4 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch Again

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

PC David Carrick

Met police officer admits 49 sex crimes including 24 rapes in horrific campaign of abuse spanning 18 years
There was travel chaos as much of the country woke to snow and heavy rain

Arctic blast sweeps Britain as snow and rain bring chaos and trains disrupted by ‘liquified mud’ and huge landslip
TfL has urged people to be 'active bystanders' against sexual harassment

Londoners urged to 'intervene safely' if people are being sexually harassed on public transport, as reported attacks spike
A British woman has been killed in an Avalanche in the French Alps

British hiker dies in Mont Blanc avalanche as French Alps experience heavy snowfall

Matteo Messina Denaro has been arrested after 30 years on the run. Main picture, police at the clinic where he was arrested

Italy's most wanted Mafia boss arrested in Sicily after 30 years on the run as police swoop on private clinic
Police could be allowed to intervene much sooner in protests if a new bill comes into force

Eco-activists' stunts to be curbed, with police to get new powers to stop protests before they cause serious disruption
80 per cent of people said the NHS had got worse in the past five years

Two thirds of Brits now think the NHS is 'bad' and most believe it 'will get worse over next five years'
Snow falling across the UK

Delighted Brits share footage showing snow falling from Dorset to Darlington, as temperatures drop to -10C in Scotland
Home Secretary is 'impervious'

LBC caller takes aim at Home Secretary after she refused to apologise to Holocaust survivor
Caller believes Sadiq Khan is a 'terrorist' for damaging London

Caller believes Sadiq Khan is a 'terrorist' for damaging London