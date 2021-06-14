Exclusive

'Are you too woke for the Labour Party Sir Keir?' Nick Ferrari grills Starmer

By EJ Ward

After it was reported Sir Keir Starmer’s ratings had plunged to the same level as Jeremy Corbyn, Nick Ferrari asked the Labour leader why this might be.

"Are you a woke bloke?" Nick asked.

Sir Keir was speaking during one of his regular Call Keir slots when he answers questions from LBC listeners.

The Labour leader told LBC he has been accused of "many things" in his time, but said he felt his 14 months of leadership of the Opposition had happened during lockdown meaning he could not go out and meet people face to face.

Nick again pressed Sir Keir who said "90% of people haven't got the first idea what you're talking about when you say woke."

Call Keir: Watch in full - the Labour leader answers LBC listeners questions

Pointing out the Labour leader "couldn't quite bring yourself to condemn taking down the portrait of the Queen, you're not going to condemn Scottish footballers if they don't take the knee..."

"I'm not getting into a discussion about woke or nor woke," Sir Keir said.

He added "most of the people" listening "won't have the first idea what woke means and a good thing too."

The conversation comes after an an Evening Standard poll fount just 22% of the public are satisfied with Labour’s leader, which is down 14 points since April. A majority of 51% say they are dissatisfied with him, up five points. The net score of -29 is identical to that of Mr Corbyn 14 months into his leadership term.