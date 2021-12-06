Exclusive

'No regulations broken' over Downing Street party Covid claims, Malthouse tells LBC

6 December 2021, 08:35 | Updated: 6 December 2021, 08:37

By Emma Soteriou

Policing minister Kit Malthouse told LBC that no Covid regulations were broken amid reports that Downing Street staff broke Covid-19 rules by partying in No10 last Christmas.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Mr Malthouse said: "I am reassured that no Covid regulations were broken with whatever happened at that time - I was in Basildon kicking in doors with Essex Police on a drugs gang.

"That was my celebration of Christmas."

"Who has assured you?" Nick asked.

"Officials at Number 10 have assured me, as part of my briefing for this media round, that no regulations were broken."

When asked about police investigating the claims, Mr Malthouse said: "That's a matter for the police. I wouldn't seek to comment on or influence a police investigation, either way."

He added: "If reports have been made to police - and I gather Labour MPs have - then obviously the police will reach their own decision."

The Metropolitan Police previously said they were considering complaints from Labour MPs over the potential breach of Covid regulations at the Christmas parties.

Labour backbenchers Neil Coyle and Barry Gardiner each wrote to Scotland Yard asking police to investigate the reports.

It came after Met Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick told LBC on Friday that no complaints had been received over the alleged parties.

