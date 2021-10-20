Kwasi Kwarteng says UK can be 'world leaders or laggards' in net zero quest

20 October 2021, 08:29

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Kwasi Kwarteng said the UK had a choice to be "world leaders in this or we can be laggards" in respect of a transition to net zero.

Asked by Nick Ferrari whether electric vehicles and heat pumps were policies popular in the so-called red wall constituencies that secured the Conservative victory in 2019, the Business Secretary had a swift response.

"Didn't the good folk of Redcar and Berry put you and your colleagues put in power to control migration, build hospitals and get more police officers?" Nick asked.

Quizzing Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng the LBC presenter pointed out the Conservative government was not put in power to "put a heat pump in their back garden and drive an electric car."

Mr Kwarteng said: "They put us in power, as you put it, in Government we have (a) responsibility to drive economic growth in this country.

"One of the ways we're doing that is through the green industrial revolution, which is happening worldwide by the way.

"I mean, this is something that is happening now and we have a choice in this country - we can either be world leaders in this or we can be laggards, and this is an opportunity for us to be leaders in this."

The conversation comes as the government has pledged more money for electric cars, on-street charging points and planting trees as part of efforts to drive down climate-warming emissions.

The Government has published its long-awaited "net zero" strategy ahead of crucial UN Cop26 climate talks which the UK is hosting in Glasgow, which ministers hope will set an example to other countries on how to go green.

In what it describes as a "landmark strategy" it details plans to meet legal targets to cut emissions to net zero by 2050, cutting pollution as much as possible and using measures such as woodland creation to mop up what remains.

But critics were quick to warn the strategy, which runs to more than 360 pages, did not provide enough policies or investment to drive the transformation needed to reach net zero.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'How extraordinary': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

'Dear god': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

Breaking
Kwasi Kwarteng has "categorically" ruled out bringing back lockdown restrictions

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng: Another Covid lockdown is “not going to happen”

The lawyer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dennis Hutchings death: Northern Ireland veteran's lawyer hits out at trial

The International Trade Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Cabinet member reveals online troll 'threatened to burn down my house with my kids inside'

Dominic Raab said it was "wrong" to use anonymous social media accounts to abuse MPs

Dominic Raab: It's wrong that people can post abuse anonymously online

The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: Giving Southend city status would be 'fitting tribute' to slain MP Sir David Amess

Christmas saved but pig farmers at their “wit’s end” over butcher shortage

Christmas saved but pig farmers at their 'wit’s end' over butcher shortage

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary savages 'pathetic and dangerous' road blocking eco mob

The Shadow International Trade Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Emily Thornberry calls for 'a bit of grown-up politics' in Brexit negotiations

Nick Ferrari gave his take on the issue

'Why the hell are we calling off the fireworks? Why is the Mayor such a killjoy?'

The Tory Party Chair was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report

The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Why isn't there a student loan scheme to train HGV drivers?' caller asks

Nick Ferrari quizzed the Cabinet Office minister

Nick Ferrari savages minister who has not read damning Covid report

The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister denies Business Secretary lied about extra support for firms amid energy crisis

The steel industry chief was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'PM needs to bang heads together' to avoid steel sector crisis, industry boss says

Nick Ferrari won a prestigious journalism award

Nick Ferrari “at the top of his game” as he picks up prestigious award for LBC journalism

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Karim Mussilhy was speaking LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We haven't been consulted': Grenfell activist on plans to demolish tower
The former LAS chief was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Ex-London Ambulance chief admits LTNs have delayed 999 response times
Matt Twist told LBC about the difficulties around policing Extinction Rebellion protesters

XR comes unstuck: Met reveals 81 protesters unglued by officers during demos
The Justice Secretary was speaking to LBC

Underworld gangs stealing and selling dogs bred in 'appalling cruelty'
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Murderer Colin Pitchfork is 'definitely still a danger', claims ex-prisoner
The Education Secretary defended his colleague

Williamson defends Raab but admits own holiday was just 'couple of days'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Tory MP: Government's net zero plan 'the stuff of madness'

Tory MP: Government's net zero plan 'the stuff of madness'

12 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/10 | Watch again

16 hours ago

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was in politics for the right reasons

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was an MP for the right reasons

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three people were stabbed on a night bus outside of Mile End station

Triple stabbing on London night bus leaves man in critical condition
The Government is aiming to reach net zero by 2050.

Net zero strategy could lead to more tax, Treasury warns

Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly set to announce the change next week

Facebook set to get new name in major rebrand

British Transport Police has told LBC they are taking legal action after one of their officers who sexually assaulted a woman was not sacked by a misconduct panel.

BTP fights decision to let cop who harassed lone jogger keep his job
The blast in May 2021 killed 2-year-old George Hinds

Four arrested in connection with explosion at Lancashire home that killed toddler
The Government has been urged to enforce Plan B ahead of winter.

Government must enforce Covid 'Plan B' to avoid winter crisis, says NHS chief
The proposed guidance was welcomed by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab

Terrorists who plan mass killings to face tougher sentences under new guidance
Sadiq Khan was one of the first leaders in the world to declare a climate emergency

Climate change: Sadiq Khan to be named new chair of C40 cities at COP26
Neo-nazi Matthew Cronjager has been sentenced to 11 years and four months in youth detention.

Neo-Nazi jailed for plotting to kill Asian friend who he likened to a 'cockroach'
Gracie Spinks family have spoken out on what would have been her 24th birthday

'They let her down': Woman 'killed by stalker' was failed by police, family say