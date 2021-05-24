Lisa Nandy: Jeremy Corbyn shouldn't be a Labour MP until he apologises to Jewish community

24 May 2021, 13:08 | Updated: 24 May 2021, 13:34

By Sam Sholli

Jeremy Corbyn shouldn't sit as a Labour MP until he apologises for the hurt he caused to the Jewish community, Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has told LBC.

Mr Corbyn was suspended from Labour in October and had the party whip withdrawn over his response to an Equality and Human Rights Commission report on the party's handling of anti-Semitism under his leadership.

The former Labour leader's statement in response to the report said the problem was "dramatically overstated".

Mr Corbyn has since been readmitted to the Labour Party following a meeting of the National Executive Committee, but he hasn't been reinstated as a Labour MP.

Labour MP and Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy was asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari why Jeremy Corbyn is still in the Labour Party having had the whip removed.

In response, the Shadow Labour Foreign Secretary said: "Well there was a process that was followed where he was suspended from the Labour Party and then readmitted in accordance with the rules.

"It's not for me as a senior politician to interfere with those rules."

READ MORE: Keir Starmer should 'drop it' and restore whip to Corbyn, says John McDonnell

She later added: "But I have to say I think Keir Starmer was right to withdraw the whip.

"As far as I'm aware, Jeremy [Corbyn] hasn't apologised for the hurt that he has caused to the Jewish community.

"And until he does I don't think he should sit as a Labour MP."

READ MORE: 'It's terrifying being a Jew living in North London at the moment,' caller tells LBC
READ MORE: Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to 'anti-Semitic abuse' in London

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Liz Truss was speaking on LBC's Call the Cabinet

Equalities Minister fails to name single backer of Government race report when challenged
Liz Truss defends law student who said women have vaginas

Liz Truss defends student who could face disciplinary action for saying 'women have vaginas'
Nick Ferrari challenges trade secretary over UK-Aus deal amid fears for British farming

Nick Ferrari challenges trade secretary over UK-Aus deal amid fears for British farming
Liz Truss spoke to Nick Ferrari on Call the Cabinet on LBC this morning

Trade Sec Liz Truss: BBC needs to change "fundamentally"

Minette Batters spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning

Farming union boss: Australia trade deal may undermine UK farmers
Princess Diana interview: BBC 'let the public and Royal Family down,' says ex-Ofcom chief

Princess Diana interview: BBC 'let the public and Royal Family down,' says ex-Ofcom chief

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live 8pm

19 mins ago

'Stop forcing your lifestyle on animals': Vegan caller defends fast food blockade

'Stop forcing your lifestyle on animals': Vegan caller defends fast food blockade

2 days ago

BBC at risk of becoming toothless in the wake of Diana scandal, John Sweeney fears

BBC at risk of becoming toothless in the wake of Diana scandal, John Sweeney fears

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The World Health Organisation found it was "very unlikely" that Covid-19 originated from a lab

Wuhan lab staff treated by hospitals before Covid-19 declared - report
Martin Bashir and Princess Diana in the BBC Panorama interview in 1995

BBC to launch review into 'editorial policies and governance' amid Diana interview scandal
A video of a woman racially abusing a doorman in Birmingham has gone viral

Police investigate after video of woman racially abusing doorman goes viral
Paul Farrell will serve at least 18 years in jail

Ex-Great Ormond Street Hospital porter jailed for life for child sex abuse
Agnes Akom was last seen on May 9

Man charged with murder of missing woman Agnes Akom

Roman Protasevich was arrested after a commercial Ryanair flight was grounded at Minsk

Who is Roman Protasevich, activist arrested in Belarus?

Amit Biran, his wife Tal Peleg-Biran and their youngest son Tom were killed in the crash

Victims of Italy cable car tragedy pictured as families pay tribute
One of six Medical Detection Dogs that took part in the double-blind trial

Sniffer dogs 'can smell Covid-19 infection with 94 per cent accuracy'
James O'Brien: 'Cummings or Johnson - who's telling the truth?'

James O'Brien: 'Cummings or Johnson - who's telling the truth?'
Concerns over Australia-UK trade deal is 'childish', says ex-commissioner

Concerns over Australia-UK trade deal are 'childish', says ex-commissioner