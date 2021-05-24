Lisa Nandy: Jeremy Corbyn shouldn't be a Labour MP until he apologises to Jewish community

By Sam Sholli

Jeremy Corbyn shouldn't sit as a Labour MP until he apologises for the hurt he caused to the Jewish community, Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has told LBC.

Mr Corbyn was suspended from Labour in October and had the party whip withdrawn over his response to an Equality and Human Rights Commission report on the party's handling of anti-Semitism under his leadership.

The former Labour leader's statement in response to the report said the problem was "dramatically overstated".

Mr Corbyn has since been readmitted to the Labour Party following a meeting of the National Executive Committee, but he hasn't been reinstated as a Labour MP.

Labour MP and Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy was asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari why Jeremy Corbyn is still in the Labour Party having had the whip removed.

In response, the Shadow Labour Foreign Secretary said: "Well there was a process that was followed where he was suspended from the Labour Party and then readmitted in accordance with the rules.

"It's not for me as a senior politician to interfere with those rules."

She later added: "But I have to say I think Keir Starmer was right to withdraw the whip.

"As far as I'm aware, Jeremy [Corbyn] hasn't apologised for the hurt that he has caused to the Jewish community.

"And until he does I don't think he should sit as a Labour MP."

