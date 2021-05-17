Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to 'anti-Semitic abuse' in London

By Sam Sholli

This is Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to reports of anti-Semitic abuse being shouted from cars in north London, as a reaction to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Shelagh's words come after footage emerged on social media showing the convoy of cars covered with Palestinian flags passing down Finchley Road, with passengers heard to direct offensive language and threats at Jews.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences.

Boris Johnson condemned acts of "shameful racism" after the footage of the incident went viral.

In response to the reports, Shelagh said: "If your response is to do that in Finchley or in Golders Green yesterday, then what you are is really simple."

"You're an anti-Semite. That's it. That's the long and the short of it.

"You're not a pro-Palestinian activist. You're not a campaigner for people in Gaza who are clearly suffering.

"You're not a campaigner for people to be safe in their beds in Tel Aviv and other parts of Israel. You're none of those things. You're just an anti-Semite."

The Finchley Road incident comes after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has entered its second deadly week.

Last week saw Palestinian militant group Hamas firing over 1,000 rockets into Israel in one day, with Israel's military responding by barraging the Gaza Strip with tank fire and air strikes.

The ongoing violence has been considered the worst by middle East experts since 2014 and a US envoy has since arrived in Tel Aviv for de-escalation talks.

