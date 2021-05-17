Jewish James O'Brien caller: I shouldn't have to answer for Israel's actions

17 May 2021, 14:38 | Updated: 17 May 2021, 15:11

By Sam Sholli

This Jewish caller told James O'Brien he doesn't think that he should be expected to answer for the actions of Israel's Government, after a video was circulated of men shouting 'anti-Semitic' abuse from cars.

Adam in Muswell Hill made his case to James after four people have been arrested after reports of anti-Semitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars in London.

Footage emerged on social media showing the convoy of cars covered with Palestinian flags passing down Finchley Road, with passengers heard to direct offensive language and threats at Jews.

Boris Johnson condemned acts of "shameful racism" after the footage of the incident went viral.

Speaking of the UK's Jewish community, Adam said: "We are unique in the fact that we are going to be blamed for any action of a foreign government.

"And we are completely unique in that. It's almost like we're not considered properly British."

Adam later added: "I don't feel I should have to answer ever to what Israel does, because I'm British.

"Just because I'm Jewish does that mean I have to answer every time that Israel is in the news and [that] my life should be impacted and my daughter should be threatened with all sorts of terrible things?

"Why should I have to answer that? I don't believe that this is relevant to my life as a Jew in this country."

