'Liz Truss was extraordinarily bad': David Lammy burst into laughter reflecting on ex-PM's time in office

By Abbie Reynolds

Through laughter, Labour's David Lammy said that Liz Truss had set the bar "phenomenally low" for Rishi Sunak after the new PM's first PMQs.

It came after headlines such as "Rish, Bash Bosh" and "Snappy Sunak" surfaced following Rishi Sunak's first Prime Minister Questions.

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy told Nick Ferrari "slippery" is what he'd tag Mr Sunak's PMQs debut.

"I tell you why, clearly, let's be clear Nick the benchmark was phenomenally low. I mean Liz Truss..." David started before falling into a burst of deep laughter.

He completed his point: "...was extraordinarily bad.

"You could have put a cardboard cut out at the dispatch box and it would've been effective."

Yesterday Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer went head-to-head in the House of Commons for the first PMQs of the new Prime Minister's premiership.

The Labour MP continued, commending Keir Starmer's line of questioning:

"So the benchmark was low but the critical thing was Keir Starmer asked him some pretty exacting questions. He asked him why he'd reappointed Suella Braverman."

After Mr Sunak was elected a leaked video from a conference held in Turnbridge Wells resurfaced. The video sees the PM boasting about diverting money from poor areas of the country to better-off areas.

David Lammy: "He asked him why he made that comment about funnelling money from deprived constituencies to better-off ones. Again he didn't answer the question."

Returning the notion that Mr Sunak's performance was "slippery" David said: "Time and time again he avoided the issue, I don't think he is going to get away with that going forward.

"People are going to want some answers but yes of course he was better than Liz Truss was," he declared.

