'Liz Truss was extraordinarily bad': David Lammy burst into laughter reflecting on ex-PM's time in office

27 October 2022, 13:07

By Abbie Reynolds

Through laughter, Labour's David Lammy said that Liz Truss had set the bar "phenomenally low" for Rishi Sunak after the new PM's first PMQs.

It came after headlines such as "Rish, Bash Bosh" and "Snappy Sunak" surfaced following Rishi Sunak's first Prime Minister Questions.

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy told Nick Ferrari "slippery" is what he'd tag Mr Sunak's PMQs debut.

"I tell you why, clearly, let's be clear Nick the benchmark was phenomenally low. I mean Liz Truss..." David started before falling into a burst of deep laughter.

He completed his point: "...was extraordinarily bad.

"You could have put a cardboard cut out at the dispatch box and it would've been effective."

Yesterday Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer went head-to-head in the House of Commons for the first PMQs of the new Prime Minister's premiership.

The Labour MP continued, commending Keir Starmer's line of questioning:

"So the benchmark was low but the critical thing was Keir Starmer asked him some pretty exacting questions. He asked him why he'd reappointed Suella Braverman."

After Mr Sunak was elected a leaked video from a conference held in Turnbridge Wells resurfaced. The video sees the PM boasting about diverting money from poor areas of the country to better-off areas.

David Lammy: "He asked him why he made that comment about funnelling money from deprived constituencies to better-off ones. Again he didn't answer the question."

Returning the notion that Mr Sunak's performance was "slippery" David said: "Time and time again he avoided the issue, I don't think he is going to get away with that going forward.

"People are going to want some answers but yes of course he was better than Liz Truss was," he declared.

READ MORE: Andrew Marr: Sunak has taken a big hit bringing back Suella Braverman but he owes her - big time

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

Concerns grow over whether pensions and benefits could be in for cuts

Pensions and benefits to be cut? Fears grow after Rishi Sunak says 'difficult decisions' need to be made

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have delayed a key financial statement following the first meeting of the new Cabinet

Sunak pushes 'Halloween budget' back 3 weeks so 'difficult decisions' can be made to plug £40b hole in UK finances

James Cleverly makes jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott

'I've got real work to do': Foreign Sec makes cutting jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott and says he'll attend

‘Pride in Britain’: Labour Peer Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour

‘Pride in Britain’: Labour's Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour
Britain back in business

'Britain's back open for business' says caller delighted to have Rishi Sunak as PM

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tories have 'turned a corner' and will 'settle down' under Rishi Sunak's watch, former minister claims

keir

Keir Starmer will refuse to go to the World Cup in Qatar because of human rights - even if England get to the final

‘It’s arrogant’: Sir Keir Starmer firmly tells Just Stop Oil supporter their protests are ‘wrong’

‘It’s arrogant’: Sir Keir Starmer firmly tells Just Stop Oil supporter their protests are ‘wrong’

Call keir

Call Keir 24/10 | Watch again

Exclusive
Boris returning was 'never going to work' and we must move on from 'chaotic circus' of Tory leadership, says Keir Starmer

'Never going to work': Keir slams Boris's comeback bid and says we must move on from 'chaotic circus' of Tory leadership

'He wanted to say "I told you so"': Boris' ex-adviser launches blistering attack on former PM

'He was never the answer and just wanted to say "I told you so"': Boris' ex-adviser launches blistering attack

‘A bit of a lad’: Former classmate of Sir Keir Starmer shares memories of his time at school with the Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer was 'a bit of a lad’: ex-classmate shares memories of time at school with Labour leader

'Don't leave it up to the members!'

Boris Johnson won't offer the Tories a 'calm, measured or serious government', says Andrew Marr

Boris has returned from holiday to run in the leadership race.

'If he thinks he can win, he will run': Boris is in the leadership race for himself, his former spokesman warns

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

winter nhs plan

'There's clearly no sanction for GPs is there?': Nick Ferrari challenges Health Sec on NHS two-week promise
banker

Removing banker bonus cap isn't to help the people at the bottom, says economist

The nation should 'go broke' on King Charles' Coronation argues columnist

The nation should 'go broke' on King Charles' Coronation, argues columnist

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very, very traditional tough-edged Christian sermon'

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very very traditional, tough-edged Christian sermon'
Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

15 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

1 day ago

Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ruwaida Adan (L) died at Capital Go Karts (R)

'Sweet, compassionate' teenage girl strangled to death after hijab got caught in go-kart

1

Churchgoing woman guilty of beheading pensioner and dumping her body in a suitcase in row over £200,000
A man was jailed for raping a teenage girl after she left the Bat and Ball bar in Westfield Stratford

Man, 36, jailed for raping teenager in flowerbed at London shopping centre

Some schools are considering reducing to a four-day week due to rising costs

Four day week? Fury after parents warned some schools considering shorter weeks amid 'catastrophic' cost crisis
FRANCE-EU-BRITAIN-MIGRANTS

Brits offered money to house Channel migrants amid record numbers and soaring hotel bills

1

Boris Johnson considers starting organisation to support Ukraine as he eyes a new career on the international stage
Shell's CEO has said the Government should tax energy companies further to "protect the poorest" in society.

Nadhim Zahawi refuses to rule out new windfall tax as Shell doubles profits to £8billion

Rishi Sunak is reconsidering major cuts to public spending and tax rises and after a marked improvement in the country's finances.

Rishi Sunak reconsidering tax hikes as budget delay saves Treasury £15 billion

Sangita Myska reflects on her conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft

The moment my conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft morphed into a socio-politicial phenomena by Sangita Myska
Prince Harry new book cover (spare) and Harry with William, Kate and Meghan

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir will be called 'Spare' and released on January 10, publisher reveals