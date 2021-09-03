Ex-London Ambulance chief admits LTNs have delayed 999 response times

By EJ Ward

Speaking exclusively to LBC the former CEO of London Ambulance Service admitted emergency response times have been hit by Low Traffic Neighbourhoods.

Nick Ferrari asked the former top ambulance boss if they "could, or might have cost lives?"

Garrett Emmerson, who left his role just three days ago said while he could not be sure they had cost lives, he did admit responses had been delayed.

"Have they delayed responses? Yes, in certain situations I think they have delayed responses."

Previously, when speaking to LBC, Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick admitted low traffic neighbourhoods have made policing in London more difficult.

Read more: Paramedic tells LBC he lost a patient 'after being delayed by an LTN'

peaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on her regular Call the Commissioner show, Dame Cressida Dick revealed her officers have, "on occasion" been slowed down by the traffic calming measures.

Local roads have been closed off in some boroughs as part of efforts to tackle congestion, pollution and improve road safety.

Watch: TfL Chief pledges to 'look again' at any LTNs 'which are causing real problems'

Mr Emmerson said the schemes "had to be put in very quickly," in response to the coronavirus lockdown.

"They were necessary, and they were put in incredibly quickly."

The former ambulance boss said his service worked with London boroughs and TfL when the schemes were being set up.

"I have to say, in most cases where we raised issues or problems with boroughs they were very responsive to doing something about it.