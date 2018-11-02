Lord Adonis’ Harsh Words For David Cameron Over Political "Comeback" Hopes

2 November 2018, 08:59 | Updated: 2 November 2018, 09:36

You’d have to go as far back as Lord North to find a Prime Minister who left Britain in a worse state than David Cameron did, Lord Adonis has claimed.

If you look at the front page of The Sun this morning you’ll read claims the ex-PM is mulling a return to frontline politics.

The 52-year-old is said to be hoping for a Cabinet recall when a new Conservative leader succeeds Theresa May.

Lord Adonis
Picture: LBC

But Brexit critic Lord Adonis did not welcome the news, comparing Mr Cameron to the Prime Minister who led Great Britain through the American War of Independence.

“His record is one of disaster in government,” the Labour peer said.

“You’d have to go back to Lord North to have a Prime Minister who has left the country in a worse state because of a massively failed international project, which is what Brexit was.”

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale Arron Banks

CEO of Leave.EU Categorically Denies Russian Funding

17 hours ago

James Brokenshire Lance Forman

Is This How To Solve The Housing Crisis?

1 day ago

Iain Dale

The Call From A London Teacher That Left Iain Dale Horrified

1 day ago