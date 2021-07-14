Shapps: Brits with India-made AstraZeneca vaccine turned away by Malta 'misunderstanding'

14 July 2021, 10:25 | Updated: 14 July 2021, 10:34

Malta rejecting visitors with Indian AZ doses is likely 'misunderstanding', says Transport Secretary
Malta rejecting visitors with Indian AZ doses is likely 'misunderstanding', says Transport Secretary. Picture: PA/Alamy

By Tim Dodd

Nick Ferrari challenged Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to explain why a couple who'd had an Indian-made version of the AstraZeneca vaccine were prevented from flying to Malta.

It comes as a couple from Hull were turned away from Manchester airport due to their doses of Covishield, which is not licensed by the EU.

Nick Ferrari asked Mr Shapps: "Have we been giving people some dodgy AstraZenencas?"

"No, [an] Indian version of the Oxford AstraZeneca is signed off by our medicines regulator, the MHRA", Mr Shapps replied.

Read more: Malta becomes first EU nation to demand tourists show proof of Covid jab

"I think the confusion in Malta may be that the Serum Institute in India produce two different vaccines, one is called Vaxzevria and the other is called Covishield. The Covishield one is not signed off by our medicines agency... it is not given at all in this country.

"Every single dose of coronavirus vaccine given in this country is absolutely signed off by the MHRA, and it won't surprise you to hear that we'll be speaking to our friends and colleagues in Malta today to try and clear up what I believe may just be a straightforward misunderstanding."

READ MORE: Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca 'to return to amber list' - reports

Nick replied: "I have to say, to justify your stance, it does seem many European countries are happy to take this strain, it just appears Malta have freelanced this decision so that needs to be resolved."

Starting today, visitors to the Mediterranean island nation must present a Covid-19 vaccination certificate recognised by Maltese health authorities, meaning certificates issued by Malta, the European Union or the United Kingdom.

Malta is currently on England's Green list, meaning anyone who decides to holiday there can return home without the need to quarantine upon arrival.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps backed the Mayor's plans for maks

Transport Secretary 'welcomes' TfL plans to continue mask wearing after July 19
The MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on the decision to release Colin Pitchfork

Tory MP brands Colin Pitchfork release 'deeply regrettable'

Lisa Nandy takes on Nick Ferrari over foreign aid cuts

'I'm criticising you!': Nick Ferrari clashes with Lisa Nandy over foreign aid cuts
Steve Barclay told LBC the scenes at Wembley won't affect the World Cup bid

Wembley scenes won't get in way of 2030 World Cup bid, Cabinet minister tells LBC
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister says some businesses will use vaccine passports for 'comfort' of customers
The professor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sage member calls for government to explain benefits of mask wearing to public

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07: Watch again

20 hours ago

'Let's support England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it.'

'Let's not just respect England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it'

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Mayor of London has asked Transport for London to extend the mask-wearing mandate after July 19

Sadiq Khan: Vast majority of Londoners support compulsory face masks on transport
A mother threw her child from a burning building to save him as riots broke out across South Africa

South Africa Zuma riots: Mother throws baby from burning building during unrest
Instagram users are sharing stories of racist accounts and comments remaining on the site despite being reported

Instagram users who report racist posts told they ‘do not qualify for ban’
Fire broke out at a bar in Maidstone, Kent

Kent fire: Blaze breaks out at Mu Mu bar in centre of Maidstone
London face mask rules: TfL 'conditions of carriage' explained

London face mask rules: TfL 'conditions of carriage' explained
The BMW ad was branded "irresponsible" by one listened

BMW ad banned after listener complains about 'irresponsible revving' noise
A report by the TUC have found more than one million children of key workers are living in poverty

More than one million children of key workers living in poverty - report
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford will address the Welsh Parliament on Wednesday afternoon

Mark Drakeford to confirm whether Welsh Covid restrictions will ease
Mallorca is one of the popular holiday destinations that is reportedly at risk of going amber

Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca 'to return to amber list' - reports
Dame Cressida Dick will be recognised by the Prince of Wales

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick to be made Dame Commander for public service