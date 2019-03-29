Mark Francois Confirms He Won’t Back Brexit Deal By Comparing It To A “Surrender”

29 March 2019, 11:40 | Updated: 29 March 2019, 11:51

When Tory ERG MP Mark Francois was asked whether he'd hold his nose and vote for the Brexit deal, he replied: “You can’t hold your nose when you’re holding your hands up in the air and surrendering”.

Mr Francois, a staunch critic of the Prime Minister’s agreement, joined Nick Ferrari alongside Conservative grandee and former leader Lord Howard on Friday morning.

He was warned he risked losing Brexit altogether if he didn’t back the Withdrawal Agreement in the Commons later today.

“Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good,” Lord Howard said to the Rayleigh and Wickford MP.

Mark Francois spoke to Nick Ferrari on Friday
Mark Francois spoke to Nick Ferrari on Friday. Picture: LBC/PA

But, when it asked if he'd "hold his nose" and back the deal, Mr Francois responded: “You can’t hold your nose when you’re holding your hands up in the air and surrendering - it’s physically impossible.”

“I’ve read the Withdrawal Agreement in great detail, all 585 pages of it, it’s a real bodice ripper of a treaty.

“What it means is we remain in the European Union, we don’t leave because we remain under the supremacy of the European Court of Justice in certain key areas of our law.

“Also, we end up in a customs union which means we can’t do trade deals, we can’t run our own trade policy, so in effect, we do not leave the European Union.”

MPs will vote on the Withdrawal Agreement on Friday afternoon.

Follow LBC for all the latest Brexit updates.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Richard Harrington joined Iain Dale on Tuesday night

Iain Dale Tests Alternative Brexit Options With Ex-Business Minister

2 days ago

Iain Dale slammed the caller's "disgusting" remarks

Iain Dale’s Fury As Brexiteer Says It’s “Not A Bad Thing” If Remain MPs Need Security

7 days ago

Theresa May

Dominic Raab's Instant Reaction To Theresa May's Brexit Statement

8 days ago

LBC Latest

UK sold £5.7bn of arms to Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen
James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Proof It's Not Politicians To Blame For Hatred Of EU
Met Police deny Ukip claim they will use water cannon on Brexit protesters

Met Police Slap Down Ukip Leader Over Brexit Protest Claims

Brexit

Prisoners at HMP Berwyn can lock and unlock cells to improve privacy

Teen cautioned for viral 'waterboarding' attack on 15-year-old Syrian refugee
Lord Howard has a very positive view of the UK after Brexit

Lord Howard Lists The Reasons The UK Will Thrive After Brexit