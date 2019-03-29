Mark Francois Confirms He Won’t Back Brexit Deal By Comparing It To A “Surrender”

When Tory ERG MP Mark Francois was asked whether he'd hold his nose and vote for the Brexit deal, he replied: “You can’t hold your nose when you’re holding your hands up in the air and surrendering”.

Mr Francois, a staunch critic of the Prime Minister’s agreement, joined Nick Ferrari alongside Conservative grandee and former leader Lord Howard on Friday morning.

He was warned he risked losing Brexit altogether if he didn’t back the Withdrawal Agreement in the Commons later today.

“Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good,” Lord Howard said to the Rayleigh and Wickford MP.

Mark Francois spoke to Nick Ferrari on Friday. Picture: LBC/PA

But, when it asked if he'd "hold his nose" and back the deal, Mr Francois responded: “You can’t hold your nose when you’re holding your hands up in the air and surrendering - it’s physically impossible.”

“I’ve read the Withdrawal Agreement in great detail, all 585 pages of it, it’s a real bodice ripper of a treaty.

“What it means is we remain in the European Union, we don’t leave because we remain under the supremacy of the European Court of Justice in certain key areas of our law.

“Also, we end up in a customs union which means we can’t do trade deals, we can’t run our own trade policy, so in effect, we do not leave the European Union.”

MPs will vote on the Withdrawal Agreement on Friday afternoon.

Follow LBC for all the latest Brexit updates.