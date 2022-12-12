'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Sir Keir Starmer says if drivers pay for electric vehicles over a 10-year period, it works out cheaper than paying up front and is still eco-friendly.

Sir Keir Starmer told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC that he supports Sadiq Khan’s intention to expand ULEZ to the rest of London.

“I'm sure you’re aware that London Mayor Sadiq Khan wants to expand the ULEZ to the entirety of Greater London”, Nick began.

“There are major concerns in the care industry and others that people simply won't be able to afford to work in London. Do you support the charge?”

The Labour leader answered: “I do support what the Mayor is doing…”

“People can't afford to run their cars Sir Keir!” Nick cut in.

The Leader of the Opposition continued: “Obviously we need to accommodate communities and those that need to travel around, but we do have a massive air pollution problem in this country - particularly here in London - and we can't keep walking around it.”

ULEZ was introduced in 2019 and initially covered Central London, but in October last year it was expanded to include all areas within the North and South Circular Roads.

It was then announced at the end of November that the whole of the capital would be covered from next year.

The Labour leader agreed “better scrappage” is needed to help with the cost of using electric vehicles.

Sir Keir explained: “My sense of so many people is that nobody objects to going green in the sense that we all know we’ve got to do our bit…but most people say ‘I just can’t afford it right now.’”

“What I’d like to see on electric vehicles is a government-backed scheme that allows you to pay for it, let’s say, over a ten year period”, he continued.

He pointed out that “you’re not paying for fuel”, making it cheaper compared to buying up front.

