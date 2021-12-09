More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop

9 December 2021, 09:29

By Tim Dodd

Former Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland Sir Hugh Orde tells LBC that more evidence is likely to emerge of the Christmas party and that he would've chosen to investigate it.

It comes as leaked footage showing No10 staff laughing about a party in December 2020 has sparked enormous anger after repeated denials one took place – and continued insistence that the Covid rules were followed.

Nick Ferrari asked Sir Hugh: "Letters have come in from two Labour MPs to the commissioner of the Met suggesting an investigation go-ahead, but currently there will be no investigation, let alone the video evidence we saw a couple of days ago. Seem the right call to you, Sir Hugh?"

Read more: PM issues grovelling apology as he’s accused of ‘taking public for fools’

"I think there will be evidence coming out, and we have to remember at the time these allegations took place, many people were being fined up to £10,000 for apparently doing very similar acts," he said.

"So I'm slightly surprised.

"The fact there is no evidence at the moment is of course because no one's actually looking for evidence. But in the spirit of openness and transparency I would've thought the government would welcome such investigation."

Read more: Met Police to examine leaked footage of No10 aides joking about Christmas party

Nick asked: "In a sentence, you'd want to have a look at it wouldn't you Hugh?"

Sir Hugh replied: "I'd certainly consider investigating, yes."

