Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer if he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Nick Ferrari asked Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer if he's "the Mike Arteta of British politics".

Nick's exchange with Sir Keir comes after the Labour leader yesterday delivered a speech at the Labour Party conference in Brighton and Arsenal winning a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 on Sunday.

Speaking to the Labour leader, who is an Arenal fan, Nick said: "Noting events of the weekend and the team you follow so passionately and what seems to be an uptick in your fortunes, are you the Mikel Arteta of British politics?"

Sir Keir responded: "I don't know about that, Nick. But what a result."

Nick replied by asking: "Now are we talking [about the Labour Party conference in] Brighton or are we talking Arsenal [versus] Tottenham here?"

In response, the Labour leader said he was talking about both.