Nick Ferrari Asks Chris Grayling “Do You Enjoy Your Job?” Amid Rail Grilling

After being grilled over a damning report into this summer’s rail chaos, Nick Ferrari couldn’t resist asking the Transport Secretary whether he actually enjoyed his job in government.

Chris Grayling has come under fire after a watchdog blamed a lack of leadership in the rail industry during this year’s timetable changes - which saw widespread disruption for thousands of passengers.

Up to 700 trains were cancelled every day by Northern Rail and Southern Rail at the height of the chaos.

Nick Ferrari grilled Chris Grayling on Thursday morning. Picture: LBC/PA

The government has now announced a review designed to transform the industry.

It says it will be the most significant audit since the railways were privatised in the 1990s.

In an LBC interview, Mr Grayling was grilled by Nick over the report.

And as the pair came up for air, the LBC presenter couldn’t resist asking: “Do you enjoy your job?”

