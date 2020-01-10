Exclusive

Nick Ferrari presses US Ambassador over his claims President Trump wants peace in Iran

The US Ambassador told LBC that President Trump wants peace in Iran, so Nick Ferrari asked him whether killing their top general is the best way to achieve that.

Tensions have been high in Iran after General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike last week.

Following Iran's retaliation, both countries appear to have stepped back from the brink of war,

"The President has made it very clear in his eight-minute statement the other day, which was very well received, that he's always been ready to talk about peace.

"He's willing to have conversations with the Ayatollah and with the people in Iran that want to talk and release these sanctions.

"He wants peace. The President wants peace. He doesn't want these endless wars to go on. We've had a dispute in Iran now for 40 years and it's time to bring it to an end."

Nick Ferrari spoke to US Ambassador Woody Johnson. Picture: LBC

So Nick Ferrari asked him: "Is it the action of a President who wants peace to kill the commander of the Revolutionary Forces? Is that a peace-loving action?"

But Mr Johnson insisted: "I think it is when his sworn duty is to protect Americans."

Watch the interview at the top of the page.