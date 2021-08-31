'A hospital in the shape of a starfish?' Nick Ferrari quizzes Lord Wolfson on £250K economics prize

31 August 2021, 10:09

By Tim Dodd

Next boss Lord Wolfson explains his £250,000 Wolfson economics prize which has an A&E Doctor and starfish-shaped hospital proposals among its entries in an attempt to improve hospitals.

Lord Simon Wolfson is a businessman & Chief Executive of Next, which has collaborated with Policy Exchange for the 2021 Wolfson Economics Prize.

The Wolfson Economics Prize is a £250,000 economics prize and the second largest economics prize in the world after Nobel.

Read more: Raab: 'Low hundreds of Brits still in Afghanistan but UK will live up to commitments'

Mr Wolfson told Nick Ferrari: "We've had everyone from architects through to medical students, patients, clinicians, from all over the world enter the prize.

"What we've ended up with is very interesting approaches to new hospitals, all of which have a huge amount of merit.

Mr Wolfson explained some of the entries are focused on "the way that hospitals look and feel."

"The idea that when you go into a place, how comfortable you are, the sort of views you have, how much green you see - all of that can affect both the way you feel and the speed at which you recover," he said.

"Other contestants are focused on the sorts of things that can be done to improve the materials that are used to build hospitals to prevent infection, the flow of patients, the different transport systems - both human and robotic - to move patients, tests and materials around hospitals."

Read more: UN resolution adopted calling for safe passage out of Afghanistan

Nick asked: "A hospital in the shape of a starfish? That's an eye-catching idea isn't it."

Mr Wolfson replied: "The way people move around a hospital is incredibly important in ensuring that people are treated quickly, efficiently - that they don't end up in a situation that I experienced in a hospital."

Mr Wolfson explained he was being "wheeled to a theatre in a lift" and was sharing it with people visiting their elderly grandparents, something he claims should be "designed out" of hospitals.

Read more: Foreign Sec calls for international support to help at-risk Afghans escape the Taliban

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Nonsense!' Raab rejects claims he ignored Afghan and Pakistan counterparts
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: 'Low hundreds of Brits still in Afghanistan but UK will live up to commitments'
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'If only I had another seven days': Defence Secretary reveals his 'biggest regret'
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary: Claims I blocked Operation Ark flights 'total myth'
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

'They're heroes witnessing desperation and suffering daily': Minister on British troops
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

Islamic State 'utterly deplorable' for wanting to attack 'international humanitarian mission'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists

Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists

1 day ago

'We hope you can keep safe': Iain Dale chokes up speaking to activist hiding in Kabul

'We hope you can keep safe': Iain Dale chokes up speaking to activist hiding in Kabul

4 days ago

Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

Iain Dale challenges Refugee Council Chief Executive

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Geronimo the alpaca has been seen being dragged away from his pen by police in Gloucestershire.

Geronimo the alpaca hauled away by police amid planned slaughter
A man has his arm torn off in an alligator attack amid Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida: Alligator tears off man's arm amid Louisiana flooding
Climate activists have blockaded Arla Foods' Aylesbury distribution centre

Animal rights group blockades largest dairy factory in UK

Parents could face a tax on nappies in a battle against single-use plastic.

Parents face tax on disposable nappies in fight against single-use plastic
Police made a number of arrests throughout the week.

Over 300 arrests made in first week of Extinction Rebellion protests
The RAF could launch air strikes at IS in Afghanistan.

British forces prepare to launch air strikes against IS in Afghanistan
The new rule will limit children in China to an hour of online gaming time

China cuts online video gaming time for children to one hour

Government sources have accused the US of attempting to shift the blame

'Reprehensible' US Military leaks blame UK for Kabul airport bombing deaths
'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns

'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns
Gavin Williamson said parents and children should not 'throw caution to the wind'

Gavin Williamson warns pupils not to get 'carried away' when schools return