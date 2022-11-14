Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

By Sam Sholli

Nick Ferrari has responded to a top cop wearing a menopause vest.

Matt Jukes, an ex-chief constable of South Wales Police who is now the Met Police's anti-terror chief, wore a vest that simulates menopausal hot flashes.

Mr Jukes is also the Met's HeForShe Gender Equality Lead.

The vest, which contains pads that heat up, was worn by Mr Jukes to try and understand the impact of hot flashes.

He wore the vest at a meeting in October to mark Menopause Awareness Month.

One former Scotland Yard chief superintendent dubbed the move a "woke stunt", it has been reported.

Nick gave his take on the story, stating: Shouldn't we be cracking down on crime for everybody - male, female, trans, whatever you might be?

"Isn't the job of the police actually to nick the burglars and the thieves and the robbers and everyone else [and] not to go around wearing a vest? Seriously."

Nick then said: "Bring it around here, I'll wear it."