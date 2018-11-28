Nick Ferrari Battles Vegan Activist In Very Heated Meat Eating Row

28 November 2018, 13:13

Nick Ferrari had to tell a vegan activist to “be quiet” as the pair became embroiled in a very heated row over eating meat.

It’s after a video surfaced online showing protesters storming a Brighton steakhouse.

They played recordings of “screaming” cattle being slaughtered before diners booed them out of the restaurant.

Nick said it was “unfair” for “loud-mouth” protesters to have even entered the business - arguing that if they wanted to demonstrate they should have done it out.

But, animal activist Joey Carbstrong accused the LBC presenter of supporting the suffering of animals.

Nick Ferrari battled an animal activist on Wednesday morning
Nick Ferrari battled an animal activist on Wednesday morning. Picture: LBC

And then the interview went from 0-60 very, very quickly.

At one point, the guest repeatedly tried to dodge one of Nick’s questions.

“What’s your problem?” Nick asked. “Why don’t you answer a question?”

The row lasted well over eight minutes and LBC listeners loved it.

Watch it unfold above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Nadhim Zahawi joined Iain Dale for an LBC phone-in on Tuesday

“Just Be Honest!” Nursery Manager Grills Children’s Minister Over Funding

15 hours ago

Iain Dale

Iain Dale's Brexit Panelists Find Agreement After Clashing Over EU Representation

1 day ago

Iain Dale

Iain Dale Tells Tory MP: Don't Rely On People Getting Bored Of Brexit For Deal Support

1 day ago