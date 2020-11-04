Nigel Farage gives his verdict on the US election

4 November 2020, 06:53 | Updated: 4 November 2020, 07:08

By Fiona Jones

Trump-supporter and leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage gives his verdict on who will be the next US President.

The race for the White House is proving to be much tighter than expected as both candidates lose sight of a landslide result.

Joe Biden started the night heavily favoured by state and national polls - but by the early hours of Wednesday, betting odds had flipped to back incumbent Donald Trump.

The president is now readily expected to win the key state of Florida after a razor-edge race with his rival, and is pushed over the line in Ohio results, too.

Read more: US election 2020 Live: Joe Biden looks to flip Arizona - but race still on a knife edge

Nigel Farage told LBC's Nick Ferrari the election is "on a knife edge" but predicted Trump will "just about take it."

"Trump was saying we cannot live in lockdown, we have to get on with the rest of our lives, horrible though this virus is, and Biden was promising UK-style lockdown and a long, dark bleak winter," he said, "I do think that message of optimism made a difference in the last couple of weeks."

Mr Farage described the President's mood as ebullient - despite getting off to an "awful start" with the first debate being a "disaster."

However, he continued, the President dramatically improved his performance and is now "almost superhuman."

Mr Farage said that even if Donald Trump does not take the victory in this election, his extrovert personality means "he's not going anywhere" as he now has the most "fanatical support base that has ever been seen in Western politics."

He accused social media of "wilfully" censoring stories about Joe Biden's son Hunter in order to work in the Democrat candidate's favour.

Despite this, Mr Farage maintained Trump will remain president for another four years.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Lord Michael Howard: UK will benefit more from Biden presidency

Lord Michael Howard: Biden presidency is better for UK

Kermit Roosevelt explains Trump's US Postal Service "strategy"

Kermit Roosevelt explains Trump's US Postal Service "strategy"
Second lockdown is "a disaster," says senior Tory Sir Desmond Swayne

Second lockdown is "a disaster," says senior Tory Sir Desmond Swayne
"Violent" BLM movement will lose Democrats the election

"Violent" BLM movement could lose Democrats the election, says Conservative commentator
This caller told LBC that schools must remain open

'Special education needs schools MUST remain open,' devastated father tells LBC
'I'm not the hero': D-Day veteran tells LBC his vivid wartime memories

'I'm not the hero': D-Day veteran tells LBC his vivid wartime memories

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The former Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC on election night

David Miliband: Neither Trump nor Biden will do a post-Brexit trade deal

6 hours ago

The President's Pastor told LBC he predicted a landslide for Donald Trump

Donald Trump's pastor: 'hopefully we can overturn Roe V. Wade'

8 hours ago

Iain Dale corrected this caller

'This is complete balderdash' - Iain Dale corrects caller who likened lockdown to WW1

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Gove offered hope grassroots sports would be allowed - only to be dashed

Michael Gove sorry for rules muddle amid fury over grassroots sport closures
The UK's coronavirus deaths have jumped again

UK coronavirus death toll jumps 397 - highest in five months

Sir Patrick Vallance and Chris Whitty

Covid deaths would top first wave under three-tier system, say scientists
File photo of an AstraZeneca technician helping develop a Covid-19 vaccine

GPs 'go on standby for Covid-19 vaccine rollout in early December'
Shopper have begun panic-buying toilet rolls and other goods ahead of lockdown

Shoppers in 'disbelief' as panic buyers empty shelves before lockdown
A terror attack in the UK is judged as 'highly likely'

UK terror threat raised to 'severe' after France and Vienna attacks
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called President Donal Trump "hate-fuelled" and said he would vote for Joe Biden

Sadiq Khan tells LBC he wants to see the back of 'hate-fuelled' Trump
A row has erupted between students and the Government over new lockdown rules

Row erupts after Government warns students against returning home pre-lockdown
Joe and Trump

Professor who predicted last 13 US election results says Joe Biden will win
'I suggest Joe Biden can start to put a smile on his face,' says US pollster

'I suggest Joe Biden can start to put a smile on his face,' says US pollster