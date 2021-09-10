Culture Secretary hits out at 'noisy woke brigade' trying to change our history

10 September 2021, 08:24

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Oliver Dowden launches blistering attack on the "noisy woke brigade who are trying to change British history.

After a charity set up in honour of Sir Winston Churchill changed its name and removed all pictures of him on its website, Nick Ferrari quizzed a government minister.

Culture Secretary Olive Dowden said he found the move "extraordinary."

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Dowden said he had read the explanation from the charity, but the "bottom line" is the website now has "a lot less Churchill" on it.

"I do really worry, and you see this in relation to many charities, that they pander to a noisy, woke brigade who are trying to challenge all aspects of our history."

Mr Dowden pointed out that without Winston Churchill "no one would have the freedom to make these kind of decisions."

"I do really worry when we start to question the values that have made this such a wonderful country."

