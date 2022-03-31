Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’

31 March 2022, 10:30 | Updated: 31 March 2022, 10:33

By James Bickerton

Nick Ferrari was left incredulous as he heard the story of a woman who gave birth at a hospital ‘in the corridor’ after medical professionals ignored her calls for help.

The woman’s story, which she said left her ‘traumatised’, was relayed to Nick by her mother.

The now grandmother explained: ‘Towards the end of the pregnancy she went in to see the midwife who said “we need to get you in, we need to get the baby out” so they took her in, induced her, not much was happening.

‘They left her overnight, she only saw one midwife all night. Early in the morning, a student midwife came in, my daughter said “my pains are really really strong now, I think I’m in strong labour” and “will you examine me”, she said “no, no not necessary go and have a shower, relax”’.

‘My daughter decided not to have a shower but she went to the loo. Whilst she was on the loo the baby started coming out.

‘She ran into the corridor, screamed, but of course, in shock, she had no voice. She’s standing there in the corridor, baby coming out, I don’t think there were any people about.

READ MORE: 'Sick joke': Anger as free hospital parking for NHS staff axed from Friday

‘My son-in-law heard something, came inside, he caught the baby then all the midwives suddenly appeared from nowhere, they finished off the delivery in the corridor.’

The woman was left ‘so traumatised’ by her birth, with the hospital later apologising for her treatment.

It comes after a major report found disastrous failings, at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, could have resulted in the deaths of more than 200 babies and nine mothers.

Conducted by Donna Ockenden, a senior midwife, it concluded ‘failres in care were repeated’ over 20 years.

READ MORE: Men asked by some hospital trusts if they are pregnant before having scans

