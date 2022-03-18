P&O crew member recalls being woken up after night shift to 'bombshell' firing video

18 March 2022, 11:14

Around 800 staff members were sacked on Thursday, prompting protests at the Port of Dover
Around 800 staff members were sacked on Thursday, prompting protests at the Port of Dover. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Daisy Stephens

A former P&O crew member has told LBC he was woken up after a night shift to watch a recorded video firing all 800 staff members.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Simon, who had worked as a steward for the company for almost a decade, said it was "the most shocking thing" and he had rewatched it "many times" to try and understand.

"I was on night shifts, I got woken up to go and watch this important announcement and we were all sat together on board the ship," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Read more: Government 'made aware' of P&O's mass sacking on Wednesday but 'didn’t tell anyone'

Read more: Iain Dale says nationalise P&O Ferries after firm sacks all 800 workers

"The video was played and it was just the most shocking thing to watch.

"I have rewatched it many times and I'm just still trying to figure out how someone who claims to be a HR professional can do this."

On Thursday P&O Ferries announced it was sacking all its 800 seafarers to be replaced with foreign staff.

Simon said before the sacking the crew was "like a family" despite the challenges posed by Covid, and the CEO "had time for" all his employees.

"We were like a family," he said.

"I would say we'd had some really tough times of late with Covid, and there was a round of redundancies in 2020."

Read more: Andrew Marr: What were P&O Ferries thinking sacking 800 staff like this in the modern era?

Read more: 'It's illegal': LBC's Daniel Barnett on what the P&O sackings mean for staff

But despite turbulent recent years, Simon said P&O had been "quite generous" and topped up the Government furlough money, so the shock firing was "the biggest bombshell" he had ever seen.

"We knew that Covid was going to have an impact with the business, we were trying everything that we could to help facilitate changes that were coming down the line, and then yesterday the biggest bombshell ever to probably affect a British company that I can recall," he said.

When asked, Simon said he did not really know what lay ahead for him.

"I don't really know [what's next for me]," he said.

"In the last few hours I've hardly slept, I've actually approached a couple of agencies that funnily enough are actually recruiting for [P&O] positions and I know full well that they won't hire us," he said.

"Because what will happen is - whilst in the video it was said that we could reapply for our positions though the agency - P&O will just say no."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Exclusive
Lord Peter Cruddas believes Boris Johnson is 'the best thing to happen to the UK'.

'Boris is the best thing that's happened to the UK in a generation', says Lord Cruddas

James Heappey said Ben Wallace can "give out a good bollocking" when he needs to.

'He gives a good bollocking': Minister reacts to defence sec being target of hoax call

James Cleverly has told LBC that Boris Johnson's comments did not hold back Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release from Iran.

Minister claims Boris Johnson's comments 'made no difference' to release of Nazanin

Star Hobson's great grandfather believes her killer is "absolutely evil".

'Absolutely evil' Star Hobson killer 'controlled' whole family, great grandfather says

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is 'anxiously waiting with bags packed', MP says

Lord Richard Harrington, the newly appointed Refugees Minister, pledged to make the system simpler.

Refugees minister pledges to simplify 'complicated' visas for Ukrainians fleeing warzone

The Ukrainian MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Poland will be next!': Ukrainian MP's stark warning on West inaction against Putin

Exclusive
Guy Verhofstadt speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Brexit 'a loss for the world' and EU Parliament would welcome UK back, Verhofstadt says

Nuclear war 'possible' and could only be 'a few steps away', says former RAF chief

Nuclear war 'possible' and 'could only be a few steps away', warns former RAF chief

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly has told LBC that the UK's message to China's president Xi Jinping is that Vladimir Putin's war is 'illegal and must not be supported'.

'Illegal war must not be supported': UK's message after China 'willing' to help Russia

The health secretary Sajid Javid told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Putin will be "at war with NATO" if it targets one of the alliance's territory.

'War with NATO if single Russian toecap' steps into its territory, Sajid Javid warns

Nick Ferrari says the UK's treatment of refugees from Ukraine shames the nation

Nick Ferrari Says: Hapless Home Office needs to finally treat refugees right

Sir Tom Winsor said police should not make any political statements on their uniform

Police shouldn't show support for Ukraine or wear gay pride badges, says watchdog

Ferrari destroys eco protester

Furious Nick Ferrari cuts off eco-mob protester after they refuse to answer his question three times
Mr Shapps acknowledged people will see a financial 'impact' as a result of Russia's invasion

Putin's invasion of Ukraine will 'impact' cost of living, Grant Shapps warns

Grant Shapps said the UK was sending £400m to Ukraine

Nick Ferrari demands foreign aid budget becomes the Ukrainian aid budget

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Israel's ambassador lamented how Churchill is viewed by some in Britain

'It's sad Brits aren't proud of Churchill': Israeli ambassador says UK history important
Nick Ferrari speaks to Sir Lloyd Dorfman

'Sitting at home in your bedroom won't advance your career': Travelex founder rails at WFH
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'What's the difference between a Russian invasion and incursion?' Nick grills minister
Julian Richer appeared on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday.

Business leader and former Tory donor 'couldn't believe you could buy access to ministers'
Cycling laws are due to change, years after the Charlie Alliston case

Killer cyclists face prosecution under historic new law welcomed by campaigners
Cyclist doesn't use cycle lanes 'because they're stupid'

Nick Ferrari attacks cyclist who doesn't use cycle lanes 'because they're stupid'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Ian Dale says nationalisation should be on the table as P&O

Iain Dale says nationalise P&O Ferries after firm sacks all 800 workers

18 hours ago

John Bercow has told LBC he "absolutely denies" bullying his colleagues.

John Bercow insists he is 'empathetic' as he 'absolutely denies' bullying MPs

9 days ago

Matt Hancock defended the Home Office

'I've been there': Matt Hancock defends under-fire Home Office over Ukraine refugee visas

10 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

arnie

Arnold Schwarzenegger goes viral telling Russian people about "illegal" war in Ukraine
The prams are a poignant reminder of the toll the war has taken on Ukraine's children

Tragic square of 100 empty prams for Ukraine's children 'mercilessly killed' by war
Rishi Sunak's virtual address to Scottish Tory conference

'Blink and you might miss it': Chancellor accused of 'insulting' Scots in two-minute speech
Sarah Fullard stumbled and fell in her garden.

Mum-of-two dies in tragic garden furniture incident after celebrating putting it together
P&O has caused controversy in recent days

Explained: What has P&O done and why?

DVLA staff were off work on full pay despite the application backlog crisis

Hundreds of DVLA staff skip work on full pay despite application backlogs
Couzens has been charged with 4 counts of indecent exposure over alleged incidents from weeks before Sarah Everard's murder

Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens charged with 4 counts of indecent exposure
The incident happened on Maguire Drive in Richmond

Triple stabbing leaves one man dead in Richmond as murder probe launched
'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano
Ofcom has revoked the licence of the Kremlin-backed RT

Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's licence revoked in UK 'with immediate effect'