'Protesting should be like dating': this caller's analysis of eco-protestors has Nick Ferrari in fits of laughter

11 November 2022, 10:12 | Updated: 11 November 2022, 12:24

By Grace Parsons

This caller reckons the 'Just Stop Oilies are getting it all wrong' and 'protesting should be like dating'.

This LBC caller told Nick Ferrari that the "Just Stop Oilies are getting it all wrong, their message is destructive not constructive".

Nick was in fits of laughter as the caller likened the action of protesting to dating: "If you went out to go on a date and you started shouting at your potential partner, I don't think they're going to like you."

The caller had some brilliant metaphors: "If you got invited back in for a cup of tea you're not going to go into their kitchen and pour milk all over the kitchen floor and the morning after you're not going to sit in front of their car and block the drive to stop them from going to work."

After the comedic caller, Nick said: "I think that's sensational, you should try and win them over, not glue yourself to the bedroom after the first night of a 'ha, ha'."

READ MORE: Just Stop Oil pause M25 protests and urge Govt to 'mark Remembrance Day by stopping new oil and gas production'

This follows the pause of Just Stop Oil's M25 protests after the group released a statement: "We are giving time to those in Government who are in touch with reality to consider their responsibilities to this country at this time."

"Today is Remembrance Day, we call on you to honour all those who served and loved their country. Take the necessary first step to ensure a liveable future and halt new oil and gas," the statement read.

READ MORE: Just Stop Oil cause more chaos as they climb M25 gantries for fourth time on Tube strike day

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari invites Kwasi Kwarteng to phone in

Nick Ferrari invites Kwasi Kwarteng to phone into LBC and prove him wrong

'I'm at breaking point': Nurses share why they're striking ahead of walkout

'I'm at breaking point': Nurses share why they're striking ahead of walkout

I'm a Celeb biggins

Christopher Biggins will hand in his Jungle crown if Matt Hancock wins I'm a Celeb, he tells LBC

LBC's Charlotte Lynch finally got an apology from Hertfordshire

Police boss says sorry for arresting LBC reporter but tries to blame media for covering M25 protests

‘It is unacceptable!’: Nick Ferrari’s callers weigh in on Gavin Williamson allegations after he resigns

‘It is unacceptable!’: Nick Ferrari callers weigh in on Gavin Williamson allegations after he resigns

Alan Shearer and Nick Ferrari

Alan Shearer says FIFA should provide 'compensation' for workers' rights with their billions in profit

Gavin tea party

‘Westminster is not a parish council tea party’: Ex-special adviser to Gavin Williamson jumps to his defence

The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Bulling allegations against Gavin Williamson are 'unwelcome distraction', Education Secretary says

Shadow Home Secretary raises concern over lack of 'proper employment checks' on ID for migrants

Shadow Home Secretary raises concern over lack of 'proper employment checks' on ID for migrants

Grant Shapps protestors

Grant Shapps hopes protestors spend Christmas in prison after Just Stop Oil block M25

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments

Nick Ferrari NHS

'We can't keep throwing money at the problem': Nick Ferrari calls for NHS reform

Police will 'bring eco mob to justice', warns Met chief

Police will 'bring eco mob to justice' after causing 'serious disruption' across capital, warns Met cop

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'No risk to national security': Minister defends Suella Braverman's email use

Nick Ferrari

'Women aren't clothes to be popped on and off according to political ambition': Feminist rebukes Eddie Izzard's gender expression
Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who says ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap but can’t say the cost

Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who claims ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap without knowing the cost

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

'It feels fatal': Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left until next universal credit payment

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left for next three weeks

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air
Kwasi Kwarteng admitted in hindsight he should not have met financiers after his mini-budget

'I shouldn't have gone to meet hedge fund managers after my mini-budget crashed the pound', Kwarteng admits
Kwasi Kwarteng did not rule out more U-turns

Kwarteng fails to rule out further U-turns after humiliating 45p tax cut reversal

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain EU

Iain Dale: It was never fair that only people from EU should have free access to UK

19 mins ago

Iain Dale Cross Question 09/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11 | Watch again

1 day ago

Iain Dale 08/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man claiming to be Arthur Knight is really fugitive rape suspect Nicholas Rossi, a court ruled. Right, the defendant’s wife Miranda Knight

US rape suspect faked own death before turning up on Covid ward in Scotland, court finds

Mr Thelwell hoped to raise thousands for legal fees

Student 'who threw eggs at King Charles' launches brazen bid to raise £10,000 for legal fees
HSBC is funding transgender surgery for employees

HSBC to pay for employees to have sex changes to encourage staff 'to be their true authentic self'
Remembrance Day services were held across the UK

Britain remembers: Charles leaves solemn tribute to war dead as nation falls silent

Charlotte Nichols said there is a culture of toxicity in Parliament

'Avoid having a drink with them at all costs': MP reveals secret list of 'MP bullies and sex pests' roaming Westminster
Albanians are being offered expensive deals to pose as second drivers in lorries

Albanians pay £18k to pose as second drivers in lorries delivering Christmas gifts to the UK
Phoebe Plummer took part in the M25 protests

Eco-protester out on bail after throwing soup at Van Gogh painting 'helped fellow activists block the M25'
Putin has failed to test his doomsday device

Putin fails to test doomsday weapon that can engulf cities in 'radioactive tsunamis' and swim around the world forever
James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

'It reminds you of the fragility of everything': James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'
Just Stop Oil have paused their M25 protests after four consecutive days

Just Stop Oil pause M25 protests and urge Govt to 'mark Remembrance Day by stopping new oil and gas production'