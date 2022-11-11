'Protesting should be like dating': this caller's analysis of eco-protestors has Nick Ferrari in fits of laughter

By Grace Parsons

This caller reckons the 'Just Stop Oilies are getting it all wrong' and 'protesting should be like dating'.

This LBC caller told Nick Ferrari that the "Just Stop Oilies are getting it all wrong, their message is destructive not constructive".

Nick was in fits of laughter as the caller likened the action of protesting to dating: "If you went out to go on a date and you started shouting at your potential partner, I don't think they're going to like you."

The caller had some brilliant metaphors: "If you got invited back in for a cup of tea you're not going to go into their kitchen and pour milk all over the kitchen floor and the morning after you're not going to sit in front of their car and block the drive to stop them from going to work."

After the comedic caller, Nick said: "I think that's sensational, you should try and win them over, not glue yourself to the bedroom after the first night of a 'ha, ha'."

READ MORE: Just Stop Oil pause M25 protests and urge Govt to 'mark Remembrance Day by stopping new oil and gas production'

This follows the pause of Just Stop Oil's M25 protests after the group released a statement: "We are giving time to those in Government who are in touch with reality to consider their responsibilities to this country at this time."

"Today is Remembrance Day, we call on you to honour all those who served and loved their country. Take the necessary first step to ensure a liveable future and halt new oil and gas," the statement read.

READ MORE: Just Stop Oil cause more chaos as they climb M25 gantries for fourth time on Tube strike day