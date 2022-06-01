Public don't want 'Westminster navel-gazing' Tory leadership contest, says Raab

1 June 2022, 08:49 | Updated: 1 June 2022, 08:50

By Daisy Stephens

The public is not interested in a Conservative leadership contest and the "months-long Westminster navel-gazing" it would bring, Dominic Raab told LBC today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The deputy prime minister was asked by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning whether he was nervous about the looming threat of a no confidence vote, which could see Boris Johnson ousted.

He said he thinks the prospect of a vote is "unlikely" but conceded there are "challenges" on the horizon at the top level of the party.

Mr Raab said it is easy to overlook "the overwhelming number" of Tory MPs who want him to stay.

"I speak to them daily... and they say to me what their constituents want, and what I suspect your listeners want, is us to get the distractions to one side, not re-engage in months-long Westminster navel-gazing which inevitably a leadership contest would bring into play," he said.

Read more: Boris insists he did not break ministerial code as Lord Geidt questions his Partygate fine

Read more: Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner receive police questionnaires over 'Beergate'

Mr Raab said there had been "all these distractions" at a time when Mr Johnson was trying to deal with "getting on with the job" during a "difficult patch".

"I think a lot of people are exhausted with this story," he said.

"I think that - I don't want to diminish it, the transparency and the accountability is important - but we're getting on with the job as a government.

"We had a £15b package of support for the cost of living announced [in the] last few days, that means a tax cut on national insurance, £330, coming in July, a cash grant of £400 to deal with energy bills coming in October, we've got the ongoing situation in Ukraine, I've been talking about crime-fighting, getting offenders into work... I think the most important thing for the government is to be getting on with the job."

A total of 54 letters of no confidence are needed to trigger a no confidence vote in Mr Johnson.

Whilst the exact number of letters is currently unknown, 30 MPs have either said they have submitted a letter or publicly called for Mr Johnson to resign because of Partygate.

The scandal saw the Prime Minister receive a fine from the Metropolitan Police.

He also had to go to Parliament to explain the content of a scathing report from senior civil servant Sue Gray, which highlighted a culture of rule-breaking in Downing Street that was ultimately the fault of "senior leadership".

Read more: Sick, fights and wine up the wall: Key points from Sue Gray's damning Partygate report

A full list of MPs that have either called for Mr Johnson to resign or submitted letters of no confidence is as follows.

  1. William Wragg - MP for Hazel Grove and Vice-Chairman of the 1922 Committee
  2. Caroline Nokes - MP Romsey and Southampton North
  3. Tim Loughton - MP for East Worthing
  4. David Davis - MP for Haltemprice and Howden
  5. Andrew Mitchell - MP for Royal Sutton Coldfield
  6. Peter Aldous - MP for Waveney
  7. Tobias Ellwood - chairman of the defence select committee and MP for Bournemouth East
  8. Sir Gary Streeter - MP for South West Devon
  9. Anthony Mangnall - MP for Totnes
  10. Aaron Bell - MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme
  11. Sir Nick Gibb - MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
  12. Craig Whittaker - MP for Calder Valley
  13. Nigel Mills - MP for Amber Valley
  14. Karen Bradley - MP for Staffordshire Moorlands
  15. Mark Harper - MP for Forest of Dean
  16. Steve Baker - MP for Wycombe
  17. Sir Roger Gale - MP for North Thanet
  18. Julian Sturdy – MP for York Outer
  19. Angela Richardson – MP for Guildford
  20. Steve Brine – MP for Winchester
  21. David Simmonds - MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
  22. John Baron - MP for Basildon and Billericay
  23. Stephen Hammond - MP for Wimbledon
  24. Alicia Kearns - MP for Rutland and Melton
  25. Sir Bob Neill - MP for Bromley and Chislehurst
  26. Anne Marie Morris - MP for Newton Abbot
  27. Jeremy Wright - MP for Kenilworth and Southam
  28. Elliot Colburn - MP for Carshalton and Wallington
  29. Andrew Bridgen - MP for North West Leicestershire
  30. John Stevenson - MP for Carlisle

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'It's not the moment to hear him': Warwick University trans activist defends Nadhim Zahawi protest

'It's not the moment to hear him': University trans activist defends Nadhim Zahawi protest

Disabled Liverpool fan slams French interior minister 'lies' over Champions League final

Disabled Liverpool supporter slams French minister's Champions League final 'lies'

Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'I'll give you one last chance to recant': Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'This is nothing but rudeness': Nick Ferrari wants patients who miss GP visits to be fined

'This is nothing but rudeness': Nick Ferrari wants patients who miss GP visits to be fined

Sir Mike Rake spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Former CBI chief: Rishi’s £400 for bills is the 'right thing' in a perfect economic storm

Is Boris running a country or a frat house, asks ex-Tory comms chief

'Is Boris running a country or a frat house?': Ex-Tory comms chief slams No10 culture

Steve Barclay tried to explain why Boris Johnson didn’t query how his son’s swing got broken

Partygate: Why didn't the PM ask more questions over his son's broken swing?

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Minister calls for 'restraint' on public sector pay rises as huge train strike looms

Minister calls for 'restraint' on public sector pay rises as crippling train strike looms

'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes

'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes

'You're at odds with the Home Sec': Nick clashes with police chief over taking the knee

'You're at odds with the Home Sec': Ferrari clashes with top cop over taking the knee

'Dear God!': Nick Ferrari baffled by Platinum Jubilee bunting ban

'Dear God!': Nick Ferrari baffled by Platinum Jubilee bunting ban

'He chooses to serve this country': Minister defends Chancellor after he made Rich List

Rich List Rishi Sunak 'could do anything with his life but he serves his country'

'I don't like Clive!' Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

'I don't like Clive!': Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts experience with 'micromanaging' boss

'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts working with 'micromanaging' boss

Dominic Raab said it would be Sue Gray's "prerogative" to "name and shame" politicians who were issued with fines

'Boris didn't get away with Partygate': Raab says it's up to Sue Gray to name and shame

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said the EU is to blame for fishing export costs, not Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg: It's the EU's fault fishermen struggle to sell to Europe - not Brexit
Kit Malthouse revealed he is finding the cost of living crisis "tricky"

Minister switches heating off at home after feeling price hike rises 'very significantly'
Former NPower CEO Paul Massara warns when the energy price cap is reset in October there could be another increase of between £400-800.

Families face an extra £800 energy bill rise in October, former NPower boss warns
Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’
Gordon Brown said said "any caring and compassionate chancellor" would have done more

Gordon Brown accuses Sunak of not 'caring' about people struggling with living costs
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

SEND Review launched as minister admits previous reforms 'not up to standards'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM

13 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/05 | Watch again

21 hours ago

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Cat kicker Kurt Zouma ordered to carry out community service for 'reprehensible' act
Jamie Carragher spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Carragher blasts 'cover-up' in wake of chaos at Champions League final
Lord Stevens warned Nick Ferrari the Met was in crisis

Met in 'crisis': Move on from Partygate and make streets safer, ex-commissioner urges
Mike Ashley's Frasers Group revealed it has bought online fashion retailer Missguided out of administration

Retail tycoon Mike Ashley rescues fast fashion firm Missguided in £20m deal
The Queen's jet had to abandon landing as it took her to London for her jubilee

Queen caught in storm as her jet is forced to abandon landing ahead of Platinum Jubilee
The former princess was found in her Marbella home

Ex-wife of Qatari prince found dead in suspected drug overdose at Marbella home
Passengers have faced huge queues and delays or cancellations throughout Britain's airports

Airport chaos: BA cancels 124 flights as police rescue stranded air passengers
Scotland's finance minister Kate Forbes

'A bad day for the public, a good day for criminals': Public services to be slashed across Scotland
Alexei Navalny could spend another 15 years in prison.

Putin critic Alexei Navalny faces another 15 years in prison over fresh 'extremism' claims
The plans for a 1,500 migrant camp in Linton-on-Ouse have not been finalised.

'No final decision' on plans to open camp for 1,500 migrants in Yorkshire village