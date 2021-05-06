Rear Admiral explains how Navy will respond as vessels head to Jersey

6 May 2021, 08:26 | Updated: 6 May 2021, 09:37

By Fiona Jones

Rear Admiral Chris Parry explains the action the Royal Navy are likely to take as two vessels are sent to Jersey amid a row with France over post-Brexit fishing rights.

France has since responded to this action by sending a military observation ship to Jersey to monitor the response.

It comes after a French government minister initially suggested her country could cut off the power it supplies to Jersey as part of a post-Brexit fishing dispute.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Chief Minister of Jersey Senator John Le Fondre and Minister of External Affairs Ian Gorst on Wednesday about the prospect of a blockade of Saint Helier.

READ MORE: Royal Navy ships patrol Jersey as French fishing boats descend in Brexit dispute

Rear Admiral Parry explained that the Royal Navy are going there firstly to "monitor the situation" and "I think also say this is getting out of hand."

"I think what they're going to try and do is reduce tensions and say we've noticed it's got to a level where we've got to start talking seriously between civilised countries and let's get back to the negotiating table," he said.

Rear Admiral Parry continued that he was "not really" surprised by France's actions, telling LBC, "They've got form when it comes to this sort of thing.

"If they don't like something locally in Normandy or Brittany they always go and blockade something or somebody. I think they're forgetting the Royal Navy is the group that's really good at blockading people."

He also told Nick that the decisions made by France is a "normal gesture" when local and national politics collide.

"I think early action by the Government in sending a couple of small warships will actually say to the French you've got our attention, we're going to talk now, but let's not be silly," Rear Admiral Parry said.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the PM and chief minister "stressed the urgent need for a de-escalation in tensions and for dialogue between Jersey and France on fishing access".

"The prime minister underlined his unwavering support for Jersey.

"He said that any blockade would be completely unjustified. As a precautionary measure, the UK will be sending two offshore patrol vessels to monitor the situation."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'We've had the vaccine, a PCR test, a rapid flow test and we wear PPE'

'Care homes aren't following guidance': Caller explains why visitors are being refused
Nadhim Zahawi pleads for care homes to 'work with us' to allow visitors

Nadhim Zahawi pleads for care homes to 'work with us' to allow visitors
UK was 'in danger of running out' of paracetamol - Liz Truss

UK was 'in danger of running out' of paracetamol - Liz Truss

Nick Ferrari quizzed the minister over when Brits can book holidays

Nick Ferrari quizzes minister over when Brits can book holidays
Boris Johnson's announced new trade with India that could create more than 6,000 jobs in the UK

Liz Truss: Leaving EU made signing £1bn India trade deal easier
The Labour leader accused the PM of 'not being straight'

Keir Starmer: Boris is not being straight over Downing Street flat refurb

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

18 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch again

7 days ago

Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son

Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son

8 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

(File photo) Britain has sent two Royal Navy patrol vessels to Jersey amid the dispute with France

Royal Navy ships patrol Jersey as French fishing boats descend in Brexit dispute
The incident took place in Feltham, West London, as the boy walked with his grandmother

Boy, 3, suffers broken collarbones in 'hit-and-run' crash with e-scooter rider in London
Israelis have reopened their economy thanks to their rapid vaccination campaign

'Real hope': Israel data suggests two Pfizer vaccine doses give 95% protection
More than a fifth (21%) of people aged 16 and over in Britain experienced some form of depression between January 27 and March 7, according to the ONS

Depression in adults has more than doubled since before the start of Covid pandemic
The rocket successfully took off and landed, after previous tests saw rockets explode

'The Starship has landed': Elon Musk's SpaceX carries out successful rocket test
One head teacher in Essex told LBC that since coming back in March, children are finding face to face interaction difficult

Children 'struggling to socialise in person after months of lockdowns'
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds cast their votes this morning

Voters head to the polls in 'Super Thursday' election

Gedeon Ngwendema, 21, has been named as the victim of a stabbing in Brent Cross shopping centre on Tuesday

Third arrest made after man is knifed to death in Brent Cross shopping centre
Mayra Zulfiqar was found dead with two bullet wounds on her body

Murder probe launched after London woman found dead in Lahore, Pakistan
Police are appealing for anyone who may have information about who put a sock on a swan's head

Sock put over swan's head in 'mindless prank'