Jacob Rees-Mogg's Advice For Boris Johnson's Brexit Negotiation

Jacob Rees-Mogg tells LBC that Boris Johnson should "not bother" with negotiating rights for European citizens in the UK because they should retain the rights they've already got.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on Ring Rees-Mogg, the Tory backbencher said the next Prime Minister - who is yet to be announced by the Conservative Party - should not negotiate changes to citizen rights after Brexit.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: "We are not the sort of country that treats citizens badly so anyone who's already here will retain the rights that they've got and will have the same rights as British citizens.

"And just not bother with the negotiation on that, just say that's what we will do."

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Mr Rees-Mogg also said that in terms of trade and financial arrangements, the UK should pay the £39bn 'divorce bill' if a "comprehensive free trade deal" is agreed.

"They want money, and we want a trade deal and that we will do a deal on that basis," he said.

"They can have their £39bn if we have a comprehensive free trade deal coming into effect on the 1st November, and I think that means every side wins.

"They get their money so their budget isn't affected, the Irish economy carries on, and we want a trade deal because we want to continue trading with our nearest neighbours.

"The only reason we haven't got that is the EU, for negotiating purposes, invented a rule saying it couldn't consider the future relationship.

"There's nothing in article 50 that stops that."

