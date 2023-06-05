Sunak needs to adopt some 'common sense' over 'misery causing migration bill, refugee charity boss claims

5 June 2023, 10:46

Chief Executive of the Refugee Council says Rishi Sunak need to adopt some "common sense"

By Anna Fox

Rishi Sunak’s Illegal Migration Bill fails to see the “face behind the case” says Enver Solomon.

Rishi Sunak must “adopt some common sense,” by moving away from the Illegal Migration Bill, as it's causing “immense human misery,” the chief executive of the refugee council told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Urging the Prime Minister to show “humanity”, Enver Solomon said to Nick Mr Sunak must adopt the approach of Winston Churchill and “give people a fair hearing on UK soil when they get here that's what he should be doing”.

When questioned by Nick on the length of deportation time of illegal Albanian migrants, the head of the refugee council replied: “This isn’t just about Albania, this is about the fact this government isn’t running a system which is effective, efficient or fair”.

Branding the Illegal Migration Bill as a “failure”, Mr Solomon stated the policy is “failing because you have a system which focuses on controlling borders but also treating people compassionately and critically seeing the face behind the case”.

Detailing the work of the refugee council, Mr Solomon told Nick: “We work with people who flee for their lives from places such as Afghanistan, Syria, Eritrea, and Iran today, and they say they flee because they have no choice”.

He added: “Even if they're told they will be put on a plane to Rwanda it causes them huge stress and anxiety, but they’re going to flee for their lives because they have no choice”.

The Prime Minister will travel to Dover on Monday in an attempt to regain support for his Illegal Migration Bill.

Mr Sunak will outline what he views as progress made since the policy was enacted.

This week, the legislation will come before the House of Lords where it is expected to face significant opposition from peers and could be amended or delayed until later in the year.

