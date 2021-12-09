'Last week you told me there was no party!' Nick Ferrari grills Sajid Javid

9 December 2021, 09:55

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

If Covid rules were followed in Downing Street last December, then no party would have been able to take place, according to the Health Secretary.

Yesterday the Prime Minister's former press secretary quit after appearing to joke about a gathering at Downing Street last December.

Boris Johnson's ordered an investigation - but insists he's been told no such party took place.

When LBC's Nick Ferrari pointed out that he had previously said there had been no Christmas party in No 10, Sajid Javid said: "And I would still tell you that I have received assurances that there were no rules that were broken, in terms of Covid rules, at any time in Downing Street.

"That means a party could not take place.

"If the rules were not broken, then a party could not take place.

"But having this investigation, having the Cabinet Secretary look into this, is the right response because this is the individual who can talk to anyone, can get the data, the evidence together and establish the facts."

Mr Javid said he did not know about another alleged party in December, as reported by The Times, but added: "I do know that Simon Case is not just looking at a particular date. He is free to look at whatever dates he wants to consider."

Sajid Javid said he was "upset" by the leaked video.

