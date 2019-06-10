Sajid Javid Grilled By LBC Listeners: Watch In Full

10 June 2019, 07:38 | Updated: 10 June 2019, 08:37

Sajid Javid launches his campaign to be Prime Minister later today - and he is live on LBC taking listeners calls this morning.

The Home Secretary will be in the LBC studio with Nick Ferrari to explain why he should be the next Conservative Party leader.

This is your chance to ask one of the Tory leadership candidates anything you want, be it on Brexit, crime or the issue that has gripped the contest - drug taking.

Call 0345 60 60 973 to ask your question - and come back here at 8am to watch it live.

