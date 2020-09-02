Scottish MP brands continual talks of independence as 'bitter constitutional wrangling'

2 September 2020, 11:43 | Updated: 2 September 2020, 11:45

By Fiona Jones

This Scottish Lib Dem MP has branded any conversations about Scottish independence as "bitter constitutional wrangling" after Nicola Sturgeon revealed new plans for a referendum.

Nicola Sturgeon has revived plans for a possible second Scottish independence referendum, pledging to publish draft legislation for a new vote before next May's Holyrood election

Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the repeated conversation about Scottish independence is just "bitter constitutional wrangling."

"Those of us who don't want independence, we are not inclined to spend yet more time arguing about the constitution when Scotland's education, health, social care system are all struggling. That is what the people of Scotland deserve, that given attention."

Nick asked Ms Jardine to respond to a poll which has found 55% of Scots want to go independent.

Ms Jardine felt the country is understandably upset about Covid-19 and there was a "very hostile" feeling towards Brexit in Scotland which explains that result.

"The irony of the SNP is they argued to stay in the European Union on the basis that the rest of us want to stay in the United Kingdom, so they can't have it both ways," she said, "where do they want the power to be, do they want it to be in England or do they want it to be in Brussels?

"That is the question they can't answer."

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

French journalist Nabila Ramdani spoke to LBC on Charlie Hebdo

Charlie Hebdo was not 'witty satire they were simply gratuitous'

13 hours ago

Labour have urged Gavin Williamson to provide clarity over the possibility of suspending exams due to the coronavirus crisis

Education Secretary needs to give 'clarity' over postponing exams

15 hours ago

Iain Dale heard why Danny wanted to come to the UK

Asylum seeker reveals real reason refugees are coming to the UK

12 days ago

LBC Latest

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has told residents in Bolton and Trafford to ignore the lifting of lockdown restrictions

Andy Burnham tells Bolton and Trafford to ignore 'illogical' lifting of lockdown

Strictly Come Dancing: Boxer Nicola Adams announced for show's first same-sex couple
Protesters have clashed with police in Los Angeles and an officer shot a black cyclist

Protesters gather in LA after black cyclist is shot dead by police
Matt Hancock intends to scrap Public Health England, prompting health leaders to say they are "deeply concerned"

Health leaders raise concerns over axing of Public Health England