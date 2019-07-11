Sir Nicholas Soames: Boris Johnson's Remarks On Darroch "Unforgivable"

Prominent Tory MP Sir Nicholas Soames said Boris Johnson's comments on the British Ambassador were "frankly unforgivable" and "nails" in Sir Kim Darroch's coffin.

Sir Nicholas told LBC that the British Ambassador to the US was quite right to resign as "President Trump's remarks have made his job completely impossible."

However, the Tory MP said that Boris Johnson's comments were "frankly unforgivable," and one of the "nails in the coffin" which caused Sir Kim Darroch to resign.

He told Nick Ferrari the leaking of diplomatic telegrams was a "very serious breech" of the Official Secrets Act, and that the "full weight of the law" should be brought to bear on the "little twerp who did this."

Sir Nicholas said he thought very little would change between the US and UK due to "this spat."

He told LBC that the situation in Washington was "so serious" that a "safe pair of professional diplomatic hands" were needed to help get the relationship "back on track."

Sir Nichols said: "If we got a sight of Ambassador Woody Johnson's dispatches back to Washington of what has been going on here the last two years, we would all have a jolly good laugh.

"But, I don't think we would ask him to leave, because what he said is the truth. It is the truth. What Ambassador Darroch said is completely true, this is a totally dysfunctional government, and we have to make the best of it.

"If Trump is so thin skinned, so petulant, so childish that he cannot rise above that, really, it does not bode well for business anywhere, I mean diplomatic business."

Watch the whole exchange in the clip at the top of the page, or click here to find out why the Ambassador quit.