'This is the most narrow-minded view I've seen': Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over coronavirus fines

1 October 2020, 12:14

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Nick Ferrari butted heads with a caller who disagreed with him on the subject of fines for coronavirus rule breaches.

The heated disagreement on LBC comes after Jeremy Corbyn and the PM's father Stanley Johnson have both been pictured in recent days as they appeared to be breaking coronavirus rules.

Stanley Johnson was snapped by the Mirror newspaper browsing the shelves of a newsagent in west London on Tuesday, while Mr Corbyn was pictured on Saturday by the Sun while attending a dinner party with eight other people at a friend's house.

Imran, from Chadwell Heath, called LBC to tell Nick Ferrari that he thinks Stanley Johnson should be fined while also believing that Jeremy Corbyn shouldn't be fined at all.

Justifying his stance, Imran said: "You can control what people do in a public place, but not in their private homes. You can't do that. It just won't happen.

"Nobody is listening [to the rules] because we have an incompetent, useless Prime Minister."

However, Nick took issue with Imran's comments and said: "This is the most narrow-minded view of events I think I've ever seen.

"Neither of these people should be fined," he added.

When asked by Imran how what people do in their own homes could be controlled, Nick replied: "Because that's the whole idea of a rule of six and we did it before with lockdowns. That is the very essence of what we're trying to do."

Measures limiting the number of people who can gather together were brought in on 14 September in an effort to bring down the rapidly rising Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt has told LBC that he thinks the PM's father should be given "a bit of British leniency".

Environment Secretary George Eustice and London Mayor Sadiq Khan also agreed that Stanley Johnson shouldn't be fined for this first offence.

Comments

Loading...

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Dr David Nabarro chatted about the pandemic with LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dr David Nabarro: 'We must be on the defence against Covid all the time'
Caller tells Nick Ferrari he should be fined £10,000 for forgetting his mask

Caller tells Nick Ferrari he should be fined £10,000 for forgetting his mask
Mr Sharma accused the media of engaging in a "gotcha" style of journalism

Business Secretary criticises 'gotcha' questions over coronavirus rules
The NHS worker told LBC the App told him the nearest drive-through availability was the Isle of Wight.

'The Covid-19 app said my nearest drive-through testing availability was on the Isle of Wight'
The former Trump adviser was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sebastian Gorka: US presidential debate was 'shambolic'

The Democratic nominee called his rival a 'clown' and told him to 'shut up'. The current man in the White House brought up drug use by Mr Biden's son.

'Trump came in with nothing positive' - Professor sets out who won presidential debate

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The Duchess of Cornwall joined Gyles Brandreth in Poetry Together to commemorate National Poetry Day

The Duchess of Cornwall reads Auden poetry to mark National Poetry Day

13 hours ago

Edwina Currie was speaking with Iain Dale

Edwina Currie on jobs in the arts: "You cannot save all the puppies"

15 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Thursday from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again in full

22 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Archie Lyndhurst (right) was the son of Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst (left)

Tributes paid to Archie Lyndhurst: Actor and son of Only Fools and Horses star dies aged 19
Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained
Liverpool is among areas which have had tighter restrictions emposed

New lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough
London has been warned that it is at a "very worrying tipping point" with the virus

'Black people nearly twice as likely to die from Covid-19'

Plastic cotton buds are banned from today

Plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds banned in England from today
Black History Month begins today

People urged to 'dig deeper' and 'do more' to recognise Black History Month
Jeremy Corbyn has apologised for having a dinner party with more than six guests

Jeremy Corbyn apologises for 'breaking rule of six' at dinner party
Early results from the study show around one in 200 people in England had coronavirus

Spread of Covid-19 in England 'may be slowing'

JAmes

Liverpudlian James O'Brien caller explains why new lockdown 'makes no sense'
James O'Brien's message to Brexiteers after EU launches legal action against UK

James O'Brien's message to Brexiteers after EU launches legal action against UK