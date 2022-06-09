'This is the price of failure': Nick Ferrari slams aviation boss salaries

By Seán Hickey

Nick Ferrari wonders how the aviation industry 'manage to sustain' their bosses massive salaries while holidaymakers are left in limbo amid summer chaos.

Britain's airports have been crippled by massive queues and cancellations as summer holiday chaos grips holidaymakers up and down the country.

Brits have similarly been left stranded across Europe due to cancellations, with many having to drive across the continent to reach home.

Nick Ferrari wondered how companies can justify giving their bosses such massive salaries whilst ordinary people are left in disarray.

"Managing director of Heathrow Airport, John Holland-Kaye, £1.5 million.

"I swear, at times over the holiday period recently that has been like a Moscow bread queue, waiting to get service there" Nick fumed.

"This is the price of failure."

He went on to point to the renumeration of the BA chief, in the wake of the airline cancelled a number of flights.

Nick also referenced the salary of Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary and Charlie Cornish of Manchester Airport in a tirade against the abominable situation in airports right across the nation.

"How do they manage to sustain this?"

He noted that he, nor the general public, would have any issue with the salaries "if these airlines were doing absolute gangbusters."

"Heathrow only announced this week they're going to ask for fewer passengers because they can't cope...meanwhile the boss, he's paid on Mondays and Thursdays and takes it home in a wheelbarrow!"