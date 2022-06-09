'This is the price of failure': Nick Ferrari slams aviation boss salaries

9 June 2022, 09:41 | Updated: 9 June 2022, 09:45

By Seán Hickey

Nick Ferrari wonders how the aviation industry 'manage to sustain' their bosses massive salaries while holidaymakers are left in limbo amid summer chaos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain's airports have been crippled by massive queues and cancellations as summer holiday chaos grips holidaymakers up and down the country.

Brits have similarly been left stranded across Europe due to cancellations, with many having to drive across the continent to reach home.

Read more: Thousands of Brits stuck abroad amid airport chaos as they're forced to drive home

Nick Ferrari wondered how companies can justify giving their bosses such massive salaries whilst ordinary people are left in disarray.

"Managing director of Heathrow Airport, John Holland-Kaye, £1.5 million.

"I swear, at times over the holiday period recently that has been like a Moscow bread queue, waiting to get service there" Nick fumed.

Read more: Summer plans scuppered? Gigs, festivals, sport and GCSEs hit in biggest rail strike since '89

Read more: Fury as union threaten travel chaos which could paralyse rail network ahead of summer gigs

"This is the price of failure."

He went on to point to the renumeration of the BA chief, in the wake of the airline cancelled a number of flights.

Nick also referenced the salary of Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary and Charlie Cornish of Manchester Airport in a tirade against the abominable situation in airports right across the nation.

"How do they manage to sustain this?"

He noted that he, nor the general public, would have any issue with the salaries "if these airlines were doing absolute gangbusters."

"Heathrow only announced this week they're going to ask for fewer passengers because they can't cope...meanwhile the boss, he's paid on Mondays and Thursdays and takes it home in a wheelbarrow!"

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC

"If I was England manager, I'd only have black lads take the penalties"

Nick Ferrari says 'only black' England players should take penalties rather than bow to racists
A trans campaigner has blasted the decision to remove gendered terms from some health advice.

Trans campaigner blasts 'ridiculous' move to cut word 'woman' from NHS advice

Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Nick Ferrari: Boris will 'take another kicking' before month is out

Nick Ferrari: Boris will 'take another kicking' before month is out

Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote in his leadership of the Conservative Party this evening.

Watch the extraordinary moment news of Boris Johnson confidence vote was broken on LBC

Keir Starmer says 'vast majority' of women 'don't have a penis'

Keir Starmer says 'vast majority' of women 'don't have a penis' and need safe spaces

Exclusive
Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU

Call Keir | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call Keir 06/06 | Watch again

'It's not the moment to hear him': Warwick University trans activist defends Nadhim Zahawi protest

'It's not the moment to hear him': University trans activist defends Nadhim Zahawi protest

Public don't want 'Westminster naval-gazing' Tory leadership contest, says Raab

Public don't want 'Westminster navel-gazing' Tory leadership contest, says Raab

Disabled Liverpool fan slams French interior minister 'lies' over Champions League final

Disabled Liverpool supporter slams French minister's Champions League final 'lies'

Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'I'll give you one last chance to recant': Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'This is nothing but rudeness': Nick Ferrari wants patients who miss GP visits to be fined

'This is nothing but rudeness': Nick Ferrari wants patients who miss GP visits to be fined

Sir Mike Rake spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Former CBI chief: Rishi’s £400 for bills is the 'right thing' in a perfect economic storm

Is Boris running a country or a frat house, asks ex-Tory comms chief

'Is Boris running a country or a frat house?': Ex-Tory comms chief slams No10 culture

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick believes Boris should get another chance

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris deserves another chance but it is no piece of cake
The Secretary of State for Wales defended the Prime Minister over partygate fines

Nick Ferrari challenges Welsh Secretary over Boris Johnson's partygate fine
Lord Frost warns of possibility of rationing as energy crisis worsens

Lord Frost warns of possibility of rationing as energy crisis worsens
Nick spoke to Annie, who was on her way to pick up Alina and her two youngest children (pictured) from the airport

'I'm so excited': LBC caller on way to pick up Ukrainian family shares joy with Nick
Ukraine war shows Brexit was a good idea, says Stanley Johnson

Ukraine war shows Brexit was a good idea, says Stanley Johnson
'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Sir Cliff Richard has said "can’t imagine" how he will "ever get over" being falsely accused of child sexual assault allegations

I'll never get over ordeal of being falsely accused, says Sir Cliff Richard

15 hours ago

Andrew Marr and Iain Dale react as the result of the vote comes in

Boris survives as PM: Watch Andrew Marr and Iain Dale's instant response

2 days ago

Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote this evening

Iain Dale's analysis: Tory infighting must stop if they want a chance at the next election

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Katharine Birbalsingh will say social mobility should be more about people taking 'smaller steps' upwards

Working class people told to aim ‘lower’ than Oxbridge by social mobility tsar
Fuel prices soared again, meaning the refill for an average family car shot above £100

'A dark day for drivers': Fuel prices soar above £100 for typical family car
Ministers want England to be smoke free by 2030

Raise legal age for smoking by one year every year, review recommends
Michael Gove was unable to say whether people on benefits will be able to maintain a home after they've bought it

Right-to-buy revolution but Gove can't say how people on benefits can afford a house
A group of protesters targeted a Vue cinema in east London

Fresh protests erupt in London over controversial film The Lady of Heaven
The Queen is due to pull out of the Commonwealth Games

Queen 'will miss Commonwealth Games' due to ongoing mobility issues
The Americans were seen walking their e-scooters down the Spanish Steps

American pair cause £21k damage to Rome's Spanish Steps by taking e-scooters down monument
University of York issued a content warning for it's archaeology students

Archaeology students given trigger warning over images of dead bodies and bones
Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/06 | Watch again

Two Brits captured in Ukraine by Putin's forces could be imprisoned for 20 years

Two 'much-loved' Brits captured by Russia face 20 years behind bars