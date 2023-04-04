Activist says trans people are human beings not just a collection of body parts

4 April 2023, 10:25

By Anna Fox

Trans Activist Freda Wallace says when the public think about trans people they need to start thinking of them as human beings, not a collection of body parts.

Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC questioned Freda on how she would use a dictionary to define a woman, to which she replied by saying: “an adult human female”.

Nick continued, pressing Freda on whether a “woman can have a penis” to which she replied: “Yes some women do have penises”.

Progressing their discussion further, Freda said it was “dangerous” to progress along the route of “dehumanising people and reducing people to body parts”.

READ MORE: Donald Trump prepares for historic court appearance as he cries 'witch hunt' and Trump Jr blasts 'sham indictment'

She exclaimed that by focusing on “body parts” trans people were being “objectified” and must be treated and respected as “human beings”.

READ MORE: Mum's touching tribute to murdered Olivia: Pink 'memory' teddy made from pyjamas she was dressed in at hospital

Freda continued by accusing the Conservatives of “leaning so far right” telling Nick that we need to “stop voting Tory”.

She accused Nick of “exacerbating the issue of being trans” claiming he is using Sir Keir Starmer as a “whipping boy for this issue”.

Their conversations fell as the newly elected Prime Minister of New Zealand struggled to define the term ‘woman’ when questioned about gender.

READ MORE: Ashamed Brexit voter 'bitterly regrets' his decision to leave the EU

During a regular afternoon press conference on Monday, PM Chris Hipkins replied to the query, stating the question came “out of left field for me”.

Continuing Mr Hipkins said: “People define themselves, people define their own genders”.

The reporter reiterated the question further, referring to Keir Starmer’s legal framework for transgender people in British law.

“Keir Starmer has said that he believes 99.9 per cent of women do not have penises, and I know it's a strange thing for him to say, but given recent events in New Zealand, I'd ask again: how do you define what a woman is”.

The New Zealand PM explained to those gathered that he was not expecting the question and did not have a pre-formulated answer but reiterated that gender identity is decided by a person.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Exclusive
Sir Keir and Nick on Corbyn

'I wanted him to stand down in 2016': Jeremy Corbyn was 'not a friend' say's Sir Keir Starmer

Nick Ferrari

Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

All 44 fire and rescue services (FRSs) in England have documented racist, sexist and homophobic comments and behaviour

'We will root it out': Minister pledges after shocking report finds bullying and abuse widespread in fire service

Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers

Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans

Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller

Nick Ferrari and Zoe Bellingham

Ex-Police Watchdog claims Casey Review is ‘the end of the Met Police or the beginning of a new beginning’

Nick and caller on Iraq war

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police

Russian pilot was "stupid" and "inept" says former RAF Officer John Nichols

Russian pilot that hit US drone was 'stupid' and 'inept' says former RAF officer

Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari met police

Nick Ferrari shoots down caller who argues against harsher sentence for rapist David Carrick
The new Tory party chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

New Tory Party Chairman defends decision to appoint controversial MP Lee Anderson as his deputy
MP Greg Hands has said he believes the Conservative party will soon be in a “good state” to fight a general election in 2024.

New Tory party chairman puts the Conservatives on a general election footing after a 'difficult year' in 2022
Nick Ferrari LBC

'Dear god!': Shocked Nick Ferrari reacts to the state of the UK's 'vulnerable' military system
Nick Ferrari 06/02/23

'They're only 25p!': Nick Ferrari says parents who can't afford a toothbrush shouldn't have kids
The former Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Robert Buckland admits spat with Raab over British bill of rights but insists they've 'moved on'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale 03/04

Cross Question 03/04 | Watch Again

14 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question 29/03 | Watch Again

5 days ago

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Khan, 36, tested positive for banned substance ostarine following his fight against Kell Brook in February 2022.

British boxer Amir Khan banned for two years after testing positive for prohibited substance
TikTok allowed 1.4 million UK children under 13 to create accounts in 2020

TikTok fined £12.7m for misusing children's data and allowing under-13s to create accounts

Dr Fia Johansson with Julia Wendell (l) and won the Dr Phil show (top r). Juila (bottom l) and Madeleine McCann (bottom r)

Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann returns to Poland after DNA results reveal she's not missing toddler
British Army Corporal Sam Evans was jailed for 14 years for the attack

Harrowing CCTV footage shows rapist soldier stalk victim through town

Drawing inspiration from the iconic stadium - which is set to celebrate 100th anniversary this year, the new shorts design also features a leak-protection liner in response to athlete feedback.

England's Lionesses ditch white shorts ahead of Women's World Cup following players' period concerns
Hollywood icon Raquel Welch died in February aged 82

Raquel Welch's death certificate reveals Hollywood icon died of cardiac arrest after fight with Alzheimer's disease
Thomas Cashman (L) and Jordan McSweeney (R) both refused to appear in court

Pressure grows for new law to punish 'coward' criminals who refuse to face court for sentencing
A woman has died aboard a cruise ship in the Caribbean after falling from a balcony and landing on a fellow passenger who was walking on the deck below.

Nightmare at sea as woman falls to death from Caribbean cruise ship balcony and lands on fellow passenger
If criminals don't face their victims at sentencing then make their time behind bars harder

If criminals don't face their victims at sentencing then make their time behind bars harder
Finnish troops next to a tank during a military exercise called "Cold Response 2022" involving NATO member countries as well as Finland and Sweden, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

One of Putin’s legacies will be NATO membership for Sweden and Finland