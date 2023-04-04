Activist says trans people are human beings not just a collection of body parts

By Anna Fox

Trans Activist Freda Wallace says when the public think about trans people they need to start thinking of them as human beings, not a collection of body parts.

Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC questioned Freda on how she would use a dictionary to define a woman, to which she replied by saying: “an adult human female”.

Nick continued, pressing Freda on whether a “woman can have a penis” to which she replied: “Yes some women do have penises”.

Progressing their discussion further, Freda said it was “dangerous” to progress along the route of “dehumanising people and reducing people to body parts”.

She exclaimed that by focusing on “body parts” trans people were being “objectified” and must be treated and respected as “human beings”.

Freda continued by accusing the Conservatives of “leaning so far right” telling Nick that we need to “stop voting Tory”.

She accused Nick of “exacerbating the issue of being trans” claiming he is using Sir Keir Starmer as a “whipping boy for this issue”.

Their conversations fell as the newly elected Prime Minister of New Zealand struggled to define the term ‘woman’ when questioned about gender.

During a regular afternoon press conference on Monday, PM Chris Hipkins replied to the query, stating the question came “out of left field for me”.

Continuing Mr Hipkins said: “People define themselves, people define their own genders”.

The reporter reiterated the question further, referring to Keir Starmer’s legal framework for transgender people in British law.

“Keir Starmer has said that he believes 99.9 per cent of women do not have penises, and I know it's a strange thing for him to say, but given recent events in New Zealand, I'd ask again: how do you define what a woman is”.

The New Zealand PM explained to those gathered that he was not expecting the question and did not have a pre-formulated answer but reiterated that gender identity is decided by a person.