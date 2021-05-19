'Summer is not off': Travel expert accused Government of 'mixed messaging'

By EJ Ward

A travel expert has told LBC Government "mixed messaging" over travel to amber list countries could lead to job losses.

Confusion abounds after a health minister appeared to contradict official advice over travel following the relaxing of restrictions by saying all international trips were "dangerous".

People in England, Scotland and Wales are able to travel overseas on holiday to a limited number of destinations after restrictions were eased.

There are green, amber and red lists for international travel, but politicians have offered differing advice over where the public are permitted to travel abroad.

But travel consultancy CEO Paul Charles has warned that the Government's "mixed messaging" could lead to a loss of jobs in the travel sector.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Wednesday morning Mr Charles said that summer was not off, and advice was that travel is not illegal.

He also warned that there would be "many more" jobs lost in the sector if the Government doesn't do something to "boost confidence."

The confusion came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman said leisure travel should still be restricted to the limited number of countries deemed safe by ministers, such as Portugal, which feature on the quarantine-free "green list".

But two Cabinet ministers appeared to offer a different reading of the rules, with Environment Secretary George Eustice telling LBC people could go to amber-listed countries as long as they observed quarantine rules on their return.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, speaking after Mr Johnson's comments on the matter, told Times Radio the public should ask themselves whether a trip to a country on the amber list was "essential" before conceding that "some people might think a holiday is essential".

Further complicating matters, health minister Lord Bethell told peers he considered all foreign travel to be "dangerous" and urged Britons to holiday at home this summer.

