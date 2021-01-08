Trump is a 'narcissistic, reckless demagogue,' says ex-Speaker Bercow

8 January 2021, 11:26

By Fiona Jones

"Trump is a narcissistic, reckless demagogue," says ex-Commons Speaker John Bercow, reflecting on the unprecedented "assault on democracy" at the US Capitol.

It comes after the unprecedented scenes in America on Wednesday, which saw a woman shot dead and four others die after pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol.

Protesters sieged the building while Congress debated the Electoral College vote that gave Joe Biden the presidency.

Mr Bercow attributed the violent riot in Washington DC as a "culmination of a sequence of events of a mindset, of a type of behaviour demonstrated by President Trump over the last four years."

As Speaker, Mr Bercow blocked the President Trump from speaking in Parliament on his state visit in 2017, stating that "opposition to racism and sexism" were "hugely important considerations".

"I think right thinking people of all political persuasions, and of none, will come together in horror and justified execration at what's happened in the United States," he said.

"I'm sorry to say I told you so but a lot of people said over a very long period that this was no normal President of the United States.

"This was a President unbelievably almost indescribably narcissistic, obsessed with himself, utterly disrespectful of anybody who held an opinion that differed from his own, and inclined ultimately to turn on everybody."

Read more: Police officer dies from injuries suffered in Capitol riots

The former Speaker called for Trump to be impeached before his due departure date from office.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned Donald Trump, saying on Thursday that he was "completely wrong to encourage protestors."

Mr Bercow told Nick that the PM "could have gone further" in his denunciation of the President and "took too long about it", however welcomed the message.

"The truth of the matter is that over a period of years members of the Conservative Government were very much inclined and extremely keen to pay homage to President Trump.

"Some aspects of the Trump playbook have been replicated in the United Kingdom, not the most extreme elements I hasten to add.

"Michael Gove rushed to interview President Trump, Jacob Rees-Mogg said if he were an American citizen he would have voted for President Trump, in 2018 Boris Johnson said he thought Donald Trump should be a contender for the Nobel Peace Prize."

Read more: Donald Trump says he is 'outraged by lawlessness, violence and mayhem' at US Capitol

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

John Bercow told Nick his damning take on Brexit

John Bercow: 'Brexit is the most colossal foreign policy blunder post war'
Grant Shapps explained the new Covid test border checks on LBC

Shapps: Travel curbs needed to prevent 'tragedy' of South Africa variant entering UK
Nurseries are "Covid-secure", insists Priti Patel

Nurseries are "Covid-secure", insists Priti Patel

Priti Patel tells LBC the violence in the US was 'shocking beyond words'

Home Secretary Priti Patel condemns US violence as 'shocking beyond words' on LBC
Nick Ferrari scrutinises Priti Patel over new Covid police powers

Nick Ferrari scrutinises Priti Patel over police crackdown on Covid breaches
Justine Greening told LBC that Gavin Williamson's grade would be 'Must Try Harder'

Ex-education secretary gives Williamson damning grade for pandemic performance

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Trump insider speaks to LBC after chaos in the Capital

Riot at US Capitol 'very powerful, negative symbol' says Trump’s former chief of staff

16 hours ago

The distraught caller told LBC she was living on "minus £27 per month after I've paid my bills, I have nothing left for food."

'Desperate' caller tells LBC she just has 'no money left for food'

2 days ago

The caller was speaking to Iain Dale

Caller breaks down explaining grandson's harrowing Covid experience

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

LBC BREAKING

London Mayor Sadiq Khan declares major incident over Covid-19 spread
The Moderna vaccine has been approved for use in the UK

Moderna vaccine becomes third Covid-19 jab approved for use in the UK
Northumbria Police said the image did show what appeared to be a human toe

'Human toe' that sparked large-scale police response turns out to be a potato
Ms Fordyce added many seafood companies could not afford the time it would take to fix the issues

Brexit: firms issue warnings over extra red tape as EU rules begin
Scam warning: The public is being urged to stay alert

Public warned to stay alert over Covid-19 vaccine scams

The Government announced that the new rules will take effect next week

Covid-19 UK border testing: What are the latest rules and how will it affect travel?
The Pfizer vaccine appears to be effective against the UK's Covid variant, the study suggests

Pfizer vaccine 'can protect against UK Covid variant', study suggests
Police issued CCTV of a man they want to trace

Police hunt man who injected woman, 92, with fake Covid vaccine
London firefighters have been drafted in to drive ambulances in the capital

London firefighters drafted in to drive ambulances in the capital
Mark Drakeford told LBC new cases are being driven almost completely by the new variant

Welsh lockdown extended due to new Covid variant, first minister tells LBC