'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

1 September 2023, 10:29

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham | 01/09/23

By Anna Fox

Rishi Sunak has been urged to cease the closure of rail ticket offices as elderly and disabled passengers will be deterred from rail travel due to complex ticket purchasing options.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham asserted the closure of rail ticket offices is "uniting voters of all parties" and will ultimately "deter people from using the railway".

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside Downing Street on Thursday evening to dispute the closure, marching through Westminster from the Department for Transport.

The proposal from the Conservatives will see 974 ticket offices in England close, with passengers left to navigate apps or electronic machines to purchase a valid ticket.

The Greater Manchester Mayor told Nick he believed the closures would push people back towards using their cars.

He continued noting the challenges the elderly and disabled may face if the closures are carried out, noting: "There will be disabled people who will find it very difficult to use the railways because many of the machines are physically inaccessible to those people".

READ MORE: Rail misery on final weekend of school summer holidays amid fresh wave of strikes - full list of services affected

Andy Burnham: Govt needs to negotiate with strikers or leave office

Mr Burnham called for the government to make a "U-turn" on its decision, stating he believed the closures would hinder the railways, forcing "older and disabled people off the railways altogether".

When questioned by Nick as to how often he frequented his local ticket office, Mr Burnham replied: "I use them all the time" adding: "I'll go into the ticket office at Newton Le Willows train station all the time, I appreciate having a chat as well".

Asserting to Nick his view that the railway is being run "in the interests of operators, not in the interests of the travelling public" Mr Burnham declared the railway as "broken".

Read more: Junior doctors and consultants in England to go on joint strike for first time in NHS history amid ongoing pay dispute

Their conversation arose as unions push to save railway ticket offices from closure before the public consultation ends on Friday.

In addition to the ongoing dispute over rail workers' pay, unions have also claimed ticket office closure will further deplete services and deter passengers.

Speaking to Lisa Aziz on Friday morning, the general secretary of Aslef Mick Whelan noted the closures were a "political problem caused by the Westminster government" adding strike action will continue if a resolution is not met.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

From Train Strikes to Poisoned Water - A Country in Disarray

Brits endure headache after headache amid transport failure, decrepit schools, poisoned water and doctors strikes

Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final

Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos

Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet

NICK AND CALLER CLASH

'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments
Pregnancy

'I am a mum and a woman who was extremely let down': Myleene Klass 'extremely proud' of updated miscarriage law

Migrants who refuse to get on board the boat face losing government support

Migrants who refuse to board Bibby Stockholm barge 'face losing government support'

The initial tranche of 15 people boarded the barge which is moored in Portland.

Charity lawyers ‘block’ transfer of 20 migrants onto Bibby Stockholm as barge labelled ‘inhumane’ amid first boarding

The initial tranche of 50 people have begun boarding the barge which is moored in Portland.

First 15 migrants board Bibby Stockholm: Flanked by police single men move onto the controversial barge

The initial tranche of 50 people have begun boarding the barge which is moored in Portland.

First migrants board Bibby Stockholm asylum barge after Government confirm initial 50 will arrive today

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, which will house up to 500 people.

First migrants arrive at Bibby Stockholm asylum barge after minister assures LBC 'it is a safe place'

Virgin Atlantic

Wife of Virgin Atlantic pilot details 'horrendous' working conditions, with many suffering 'fatigue' and 'insomnia'

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, which will house up to 500 people.

First migrants to board Bibby Stockholm today as minister assures LBC 'it is a safe place'

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Tactics

A Labour win is the 'most important thing for our country', says Just Stop Oil donor

Nick and Dale Vince

Tories spent 13 years 'fighting each other' rather than the 'problems facing the UK', claims Just Stop Oil donor
Nick and callers on migrant housing

Nick Ferrari callers voice their solutions to mounting migrant crisis

Nick and Refugee Council

Sunak needs to adopt some 'common sense' over 'misery causing migration bill, refugee charity boss claims
Callers debate whether horse racing s right or wrong with Nick Ferrari.

'It's fascism at its worst!': Nick Ferrari leads debate on whether protests at horse races are appropriate
Lawyer Tessa Laws told Nick Ferrari new regulations to ban e-scooters on trains are 'ridiculous'.

Lawyer slams 'ridiculous' new legislation banning e-scooters on trains

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

16 days ago

Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists

21 days ago

Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election

22 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The girl was rape in Gibraltar, police say

British girl 'raped ten times' in Gibraltar as police arrest 25-year-old Spanish care worker
Rescuers revealed the heart-stopping moment they found the debris.

OceanGate rescuers reveal devastating moment they realised Titan sub crew were dead after finding debris field
A new Titanic expedition is planned

New Titanic sub expedition put together just weeks after OceanGate disaster as US government rushes to block it
Nick Gibb said he would be happy to see his young relatives go to school

I'd let kids sit under propped-up classroom ceilings despite fears of school concrete collapse, minister claims
Christine Baumgartner broke down in tears as she took to the stand.

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner breaks down in tears at custody hearing over lost $11m lifestyle
The Junior Doctors strike action is timed to coincide with the Conservative Party conference in October

Junior doctors strikes timed to 'target' Tory party conference - BMA representative reveals to LBC
The boy was shot on Thursday morning.

Schoolboy, 11, faces life-changing injuries after being shot in woodland as man, 54, arrested
A fresh wave of train strikes are lined up for this weekend.

Rail misery on final weekend of school summer holidays amid fresh wave of strikes - full list of services affected
Many of the new Ulez cameras have been damaged or are missing

One in four new Ulez cameras already 'damaged or stolen' only days after expansion

A senior NHS executive has warned that patients are losing out amid the doctors' strikes

'Patients are paying the price': Warning as junior doctors and consultants strike together for first time in NHS history