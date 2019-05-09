Vince Cable Defends Lib Dem’s Blunt “B******s To Brexit” EU Election Message

9 May 2019, 14:55 | Updated: 9 May 2019, 17:37

The leader of the Liberal Democrats has defended his party’s decision to adopt the “b******s to Brexit” slogan as part of its European election campaign.

Sir Vince Cable said he hoped the British electorate would have a “sense of humour” and see the funny side of the manifesto’s front cover.

The "special" edition of the Lib Dem&squot;s EU manifesto
The "special" edition of the Lib Dem's EU manifesto. Picture: PA

- Brexit Latest: What Is Happening With Brexit This Week?

He spoke to Nick Ferrari as the party prepared to launch its campaign for the upcoming EU elections on May 23rd.

The blunt slogan appears only on a “special edition” of the booklet.

Sir Vince said: “I have two grandchildren, I think they both have a sense of humour and I hope the electorate do too.

“It’s just a way of making in a simple, straightforward way that we have a clear, honest, unambiguous message about Brexit.”

